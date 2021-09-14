roach 09 17

Is prediabetes similarly a stable diagnosis? If someone has never been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, but likely would have been but for closely watching diet, exercise and weight, is it important for them to be diagnosed as having diabetes? If so, what tests are appropriate to diagnose this? -- A.A.

ANSWER: Prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes are on the same spectrum: It's a matter of severity. The same underlying problem -- insulin resistance, also called impaired glucose tolerance -- is responsible for both prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes.

Most people with prediabetes can get their blood sugars into the normal range by careful control of the three factors you identified: a diet low in simple sugars and starches, regular moderate exercise and weight control. Unfortunately, these behaviors do need to be lifelong. You don't "cure" yourself of diabetes by getting to your target weight and having good diet and exercise. That is, if weight loss is appropriate. Some people with Type 2 diabetes are normal weight or underweight.

As soon as you stop the behaviors, or if the weight gets back to the area where you had prediabetes, you are likely to have prediabetes again. In fact, insulin resistance tends to worsen as people get older, so the degree of control of weight along with healthy lifestyle needs to be better over time to keep diabetes away forever.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0