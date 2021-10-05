roach 10 08

DEAR DR. ROACH: Recently, in the middle of all the news about the newly circulating delta COVID-19 variant, a friend of mine flew to Mexico with her husband and teenage daughter for a five-day resort vacation. After she returned, she went to an outdoor concert with a group of friends, and the following day went to an indoor event with several good friends. The day after that, she began developing flulike symptoms and went to the doctor, who told her she had COVID. At her insistence, all the people she had been in close contact with, as well as her husband and daughter, were tested for COVID. My friend drinks alcohol (wine and margaritas) recreationally nearly every day. Could that have had an effect on her immune system? -- J.T.M.

ANSWER: I'm afraid your friend has made some unwise choices. The delta variant is much more infectious than the previous variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Indoor events are much more likely to allow spread of the virus, so I recommend not attending large indoor events, and to use masks when you are indoors with anyone besides your own family. This is true if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission, which nearly all of North America is in at the time of this writing.