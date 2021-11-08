roach 11 11

DEAR DR. ROACH: You recently replied to a question regarding vaccination among health care workers by saying "they are ethically obligated to get the vaccine in order not to infect their patients." But isn't it true that the vaccinated are getting COVID and also infecting others? It is protection for the vaccinated, but it's not protection for those around them. -- S.C.

ANSWER: You are mistaken that the vaccine does not protect others. While it is true that there can be breakthrough infections among the vaccinated, the risk of an infection is much lower among vaccinated than unvaccinated. Consequently, the risk of spreading the disease is much lower. People who have had a breakthrough infection are infectious for a shorter period than unvaccinated people and have less infectious virus overall. It is the unvaccinated who are continuing this pandemic, and if everyone (or even nearly everyone) were vaccinated with currently available vaccines, there would be no more pandemic.

Many people say that since the vaccine isn't 100% effective, they won't take it. No medical treatment is 100% effective. Even a partially effective vaccine is beneficial, and the currently available vaccines are all very effective.

Another excuse is that mandatory vaccines are an infringement on a person's freedom. This is true. No freedoms are absolute. Other people's freedoms must be considered. Vaccinations have been mandated by public schools for many years. Personal freedoms must be balanced by the responsibility to protect others. Vaccine mandates have been repeatedly found to be legal during a public health emergency. Requiring health care workers, who are at particularly high risk for infecting others, to be vaccinated makes medical and scientific sense.

