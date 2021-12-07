roach 12 10

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 68-year-old female smoker in good health aside from having osteoporosis. I am addicted to smoking and have tried everything available to quit without any success. I tried taking Chantix 15 years ago and became suicidal.

I want to know your thoughts on trying Chantix again. I have asked my doctors for advice and have received conflicting answers. Aside from the incident 15 years ago, I have no history of depression. I am a happy-go-lucky type of person in a great marriage. I could not find any research that addressed this situation. I know that Chantix can lead to suicidal thoughts but I am hoping that may not happen the second time. What are your thoughts? -- A.L.

ANSWER: For almost all smokers, quitting smoking is the single most important thing to do for one's health. There are many aids to help people quit. Before considering other treatments, it's worthwhile to consider why you are addicted to smoking, and what other activities would be better to address any psychological issues that might be present.

Varenicline (Chantix) is one of the most used and successful smoking cessation aids, and works by attaching to and stimulating the nicotine receptor, which reduces withdrawal symptoms and cravings, but it also blocks nicotine from binding to the receptor, which reduces the effects of smoking that tend to perpetuate smoking behaviors.

Depression and suicidal ideation are well-known side effects of varenicline therapy, although they are rare -- about 1.3% in a well-done trial, similar to that seen with other medicines or with placebo. Quitting smoking itself is difficult and leads to changes in brain chemistry resulting in behavioral changes. Anyone who has tried to quit smoking (and those who love them) knows. It is impossible in any given person to know whether it was the drug or the combination of the behavior of your spouse and trying to quit smoking that was responsible for your acute depression and suicidal thoughts.

If you do decide to try Chantix again, you should be on the careful lookout for recurrence of depressive symptoms, and together with your spouse and physician, be ready to stop treatment immediately if they do recur.

