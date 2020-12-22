roach 12 24

DEAR DR. ROACH: In the majority of over-the-counter medication, the dosing references "adults 12 years and older" and then gives a maximum dose. I'm 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weigh 220 pounds. The average 12-year-old is 125-ish pounds. I don't get it. Are we overdosing the 12-year-olds or limiting effectiveness for the older (or much heavier) folks?

Please consider my question, and answer in a thoughtful way considering the blood concentration level of a 12-year-old taking two aspirin vs. me taking the same two aspirin, and why that's OK. Should I be taking a weight-correlated dose of three to four aspirins? -- M.T.

ANSWER: The answer will depend on the specific drug ingested, but the primary answer is the same overall for most over-the-counter drugs: These drugs are generally so safe that a 12-year-old won't get close to overdose, even at a dose that is effective for most large adults.