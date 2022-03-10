 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Comedian Chelcie Lynn to perform in Deadwood

Chelcie Lynn

Comedian Chelcie Lynn, known for her alter ego "Trailer Trash Tammy," will perform May 27 at Deadwood Mountain Grand.

 Courtesy

Tickets go on sale Friday for comedian Chelcie Lynn’s stand-up show on May 27 at Deadwood Mountain Grand. Deadwood Mountain Grand reward members can begin buying tickets for this show on Wednesday. 

Tickets will be available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office, 605-559-1188, or at ticketmaster.com.

Lynn and her alter ego, “Trailer Trash Tammy” has gone viral on almost every streaming outlet imaginable. Lynn is a comedian, actress, and internet personality who was recently named one of Variety’s “2021 Top 10 Comics To Watch.”

