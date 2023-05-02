The YMCA of Rapid City is hosting its annual Healthy Kids Day from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the YMCA parking lot. This free event features a variety of family-friendly activities to encourage healthy kids, healthy families and a healthy start to the summer season.

Kids and families can enjoy kids Zumba, yoga and bootcamp, a Strider bike course and a Strider bike giveaway, a gaga pit, sensory tables, a photo booth, putt-putt golf, music with a live DJ, free food and more. Healthy Kids Day is presented by Monument Health. The event is open to the community.

“At the Y, we believe in the potential of all children and each day we work to help kids find that potential within themselves,” said Keiz Larson, CEO of the YMCA of Rapid City. “Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free community-wide event to kick off summer and remind us all how important it is for kids to stay active physically and mentally throughout the summer.”

Healthy Kids Day is the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families. The Y hopes to use the day to get more kids moving and learning, creating healthy habits they can continue throughout the summer. Go to rcymca.org/hkd for more information.