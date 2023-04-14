Black Hills musicians with special guest Joe Reed of Nashville, Tennessee, will present “Who’s Who of Country Music in Rapid City” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14 at the Rapid City Shrine Center, 4091 Sturgis Road.

The evening begins with a mixer at 5:30 p.m., followed by the concert. This event is a fundraiser to benefit the Rapid City Concert Association and NAJA Shriners.

Local musicians Tom Wilt of The Wilt Brothers Band, Roy Hendrickson, Donnie Williams and Fred Gondzar will headline the show along with Reed. Reed has performed and toured with country artists such as Merle Haggard, Randy Travis, Carolina Pine, Kenny P, The Ginger Cowgirl and more.

The Rapid City Concert Association is a nonprofit organization that brings to Rapid City and the Black Hills the finest musical and stage entertainment of national and international caliber that otherwise would not be heard and seen in the region.

Shriners Clubs foster fellowship and philanthropy, with one of their main efforts being the support of Shriners Hospitals.

Go to rapidcityconcertassociation.com/CMinRC.html for tickets and information.