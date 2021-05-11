Country music stars Nichols, Bryant join Central States Fair lineup

Award-winning country artist and local fan favorite Joe Nichols returns to Rapid City on Aug. 23. He’ll be performing as part of the Black Hills Energy Concert Series at the Central States Fair. Tickets go on sale June 15 for Nichols’ concert and other Central States Fair concerts and events.

“Joe has played our fair before and we can’t wait for his return,” fair manager Ron Jeffries said. “He’s a fun, energetic entertainer that the fans have been asking for, and we couldn’t be happier to have him back for this year’s celebration.”

Nichols is a three-time Grammy nominee, and the winner of Academy of Country Music, Billboard, Country Music Association and CMT awards. Nichols debuted his first self-titled album in 1996. He's since recorded six number one hits and eight top 10s, including chart-topping modern classics like “Brokenheartsville” and “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off.” Nichols’ album “Crickets” generated two platinum-certified number one singles, “Yeah” and “Sunny and 75.” Nichols released his newest single, “Home Run,” in April.