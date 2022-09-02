Country singer Gary Allan opens September entertainment lineup

A fish-out-of-water tale about an Indigenous family’s adventures on a reality TV show, a tribute to John Denver, and famed medium Theresa Caputo are part of September’s entertainment lineup in the Black Hills.

Music

Sept. 2

Country singer Gary Allan brings his Ruthless Tour to Outlaw Square in Deadwood with a show at 8:30 p.m. Allan’s first album in eight years, “Ruthless,” was released in June. With the allure of a modern day outlaw, Gary Allan has won over fans, peers and critics with his signature blend of smoldering vocals, rebellious lyrics and raucous live performances. Tickets and information: deadwood.com/event/gary-allan/

Sept. 4

Dave Martinson’s Big Band brings jazz and the music of the 1940s to life at 2:30 p.m. at Matthews Opera House and Arts Center in Spearfish. Sturgis musician Martinson leads the 17-piece ensemble that’s performed throughout the Black Hills. Martinson’s horn section backed the Rat Pack Tribute Show from Las Vegas when it played in Rapid City, and Martinson recently performed with rock legend Lynyrd Skynyrd. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 day of show. Information: 605-642-7973 or matthewsopera.com

Sept. 7

Indie folk musicians Dead Horses will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. at Matthews Opera House and Arts Center in Spearfish. The show is part of its “Brady Street Tour,” and this nationally emerging band will share the evening with special guest and local folk, country and blues singer Adda Boyd. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 day of show. Information: 605-642-7973 or matthewsopera.com

Sept. 9

The music of the late John Denver is like an old friend, outlasting trends and standing the test of time. The Rushmore Noon Optimist Club is sponsoring “Jim Curry’s Tribute to the Music of John Denver,” at 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. Tribute artist Curry, whose voice was heard in the CBS-TV movie “Take Me Home: The John Denver Story,” has performed Denver’s music nationwide and has emerged as today’s top performer of Denver’s vast legacy of multi-platinum hits. Tickets and information: https://www.westernheritagecenter.com/upcoming-events

Cody Johnson, with guests Randy Houser and Ella Langley, takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. in Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City. Country singer-songwriter Johnson has been a staple in country music since his start in 2006. Johnson has self-released six studio albums, with his sixth release, “Gotta Be Me,” landing the number two spot on Billboard’s Country Albums chart. Tickets and information: themonument.live/events/detail/codyjohnson2022

Sept. 10

High Plains Live! presents The Shrine of Democracy Chorus performing “The Evolution of Country Music” at 1:30 p.m. at the High Plains Western Heritage Center in Spearfish. Admission is a $10 donation at the door. Information: westernheritagecenter.com/upcoming-events

Sept. 14

The Kingston Trio, famed for such hits as “Tom Dooley” brings its unique folk-pop sound to the Historic Theatre at 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. In 1957 The Kingston Trio emerged from San Francisco's North Beach club scene to take the country by storm, and proved to be one of the one of the most prominent groups of the 1950s and 60s pop-folk boom. Tickets: performingartsrc.org/

Performances

Sept. 8, 9 and 10

Flutter Productions’ all-abilities cast presents the symphonic fairy tale "Peter and the Wolf," at 7:30 p.m. in the Studio Theater at the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. This classic story tells of a young boy named Peter and his friends the bird, duck, and cat, and their attempt to outwit the hungry jaws of a wolf lurking in the nearby forest. Tickets $17.50 adults, $12 kids 18 and younger. Tickets and information: flutterproductions.com/journeys

Sept. 10, 17 and 18

Matthews Opera House and Arts Center in Spearfish brings back its most popular event, Theater on the Run. This progressive community theater event, featuring a series of five short plays, starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 and 17 and takes guests to various downtown locations in Spearfish. On Sept. 18, the show will be an in-place matinee at 2 p.m. with all five plays at Matthews Opera House. Tickets $35. Tickets and information: 605-642-7973 or matthewsopera.com

Sept. 10

Rapid City’s Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment presents Scared Scriptless, an improv show comedy for all ages at 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead. Fans of the TV show “Whose Line Is It?” will love this family-friendly show packed with witty one-liners, accidental plot twists and genuine surprise when they use lines from the audience. It’s unpredictable fun. Tickets and information: homestakeoperahouse.org/event/scared-scriptless-improv-show

Sept. 23, 24, 25 and 30

Black Hills Community Theatre presents "Average Family," at 7:30 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee Sept. 25, in the Studio Theater at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. This family comedy is the story of the Roubidouxs, who come from Indigenous heritage and are a typical technology-loving, city-dwelling family. When they are “randomly” chosen to compete against a rustic working class Minnesota family on a reality TV show, they are in for a real culture shock. “Average Family” is written by South Dakota native and 2020 MacArthur Genius Grant recipient Larissa FastHorse. Performances continue in October. Tickets and information: bhct.org

Sept. 24

Theresa Caputo, best known as the “Long Island Medium,” comes to Rapid City for one night only for “Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience.” The show is at 7:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument in Rapid City. “Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience” offers a rare opportunity for Caputo to intimately engage face-to-face with people and allow them to connect with their loved ones. Even those who are not believers come away saying they have witnessed something “absolutely life-changing.” Tickets and information: themonument.live/events/detail/theresacaputo22