Counts Car Show returns with motorcycles, new events from Feb. 18-20

Motorcycles, mullets and more surprises are in store for fans of the Counts of the Cobblestone Car Club’s Car Show. After being on hiatus last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the car show is returning with new events and its trademark array of hot rods and classic cars.

The 22nd Annual Counts Car Show will be Feb. 18, 19 and 20 at The Monument in Rapid City. Show hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 18, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 19, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 20. Admission is $12 for ages 13 and older, $6 for kids 5 to 12, and free for kids younger than 5. Face masks are optional.

Classic vehicles, hot rods, drag cars and anything custom are the stars of the show, and motorcycles will be on display, too. The organizers of the Black Hills Motorcycle Show, which used to take place after the Counts Car Show, asked the car club to take over the motorcycle show, said Tommy Relf, car show chairman.

Entries are still being accepted for the Counts Car Show. Contact Countscarshow@hotmail.com or the Counts Car Club Facebook page at facebook.com/counts.carclub. Go to http://counts.users.rapidnet.com/doc/2022CarShowReg.pdf for an entry form. Entry fees are $45 for cars, $25 for motorcycles.

“You will be surprised at the changes coming,” Relf said. “We have added lots of extra activities that will be going on throughout the show, including a mullet contest, a custom wagon build-off, custom valve cover build-off, a Hot Rod Bar, and a hot rod/automotive corn hole tournament.”

“We’re just trying to update it and get it to be more than a car show,” he said. “We’re trying to make this more of an all-ages event where a family can come.”

A nostalgic new addition, the “Back to 59” sock hop, takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 18 at Barnett Arena at The Monument, in conjunction with the opening night of the car show. Poodle skirts, T-Birds leather jackets and dancing shoes are encouraged. Kim and the Classics, formerly known as Kim and the Cue Balls, will play a mix of 1950s and ‘60s music.

“We will be hosting a dance contest judged by the Heartland Dance Group, and a Pin-Up Contest judged by Miss Rockabella 2022,” Relf said.

The car show’s mullet contest makes its debut at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 19. The contest is sponsored by Pit Viper, and the top three winners will take home brand-new Pit Viper sunglasses.

“If you have a mullet, you can enter,” Relf said.

Spectators and participants will have fun cheering on their favorites at another new event, the custom wagon build-off.

“The custom wagon build is like your Radio Flyer wagons — it’s anything that can be pulled. If somebody wants to take a wheelbarrow and make it into a wagon (they can),” Relf said.

Custom valve cover races also are making their debut. Think of the Boy Scouts’ Pinewood Derby races but with valve covers, Relf said.

“It’s a valve cover off a V8 engine. You modify it and put wheels on it and there’s rules they have to follow,” Relf said. “If we get enough people, we’ll do a bracket and maybe a trophy.”

The new hot rod/automotive corn hole tournament is for car builders. The entry fee is $100. Players must compete while holding a drink in one hand. The winning team takes home half the proceeds. The other half will be donated to a vo-tech school that has machining and welding programs, Relf said.

A custom quilt made from Black Hills Rod Runs t-shirts is one of many items being raffled. Proceeds from the raffles benefit charities.

A bevy of vendors’ booths promises lots of good shopping, and a new Hot Rod Bar invites car show guests to relax in a lounge area, have a beer and get away from it all, Relf said.

As the club strives to create a family-friendly car show, Relf said the Counts are proud of their “Take a Kid to the Car Show” program that began a few years ago. Sponsors provide tickets that are distributed to organizations including Youth and Family Services and The Club for Boys so more parents and kids are able to go to the car show.

“I would like to bring it in to the limelight this year by thanking many of our local businesses, car enthusiasts and our club members for their donations. Donations not only of money, but their time and hard work, in making the "Take a Kid to the Car Show” happen,” Relf said. “It’s a program that was started by a club member. The program helps afford those individuals who may never have bene to a car show the opportunity to attend.”

