 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cruiser Car Show returns Oct. 2 to Rapid City

Cruiser Car Show returns Oct. 2 to Rapid City

{{featured_button_text}}
Car show 2021

This candy apple red Ford Mustang, circa late 1960s, was on display at the 2020 Cruiser Car Show and Street Fair. Classic cars will line downtown Rapid City again on Oct. 2 for the 11th annual Cruiser Car Show.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Classic cars will roll into downtown Rapid City from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, for the 11th annual Cruiser Car Show presented by Main Street Square, Destination Rapid City, and the Rapid City Police Department.

Pre-registration is open through noon Oct. 1 for anyone who wants to enter a classic vehicle in the show. The pre-registration fee is $15; all vehicles must be registered to be included in the judging. Pre-registering a vehicle guarantees a spot at the car show and a Cruiser Car Show ball cap upon arrival.

Pre-register online at mainstreetsquare.org/cruiser, or register in person at the Main Street Square office, or mail your registration to Main Street Square and Destination Rapid City office, 512 Main St., Ste. 980, Rapid City, SD 57701. Vehicles may also be registered the day of the event, from noon to 3 p.m., for $20 per vehicle.

Main, Sixth, and Seventh streets will be traffic-free during the Cruiser Car Show. The Rapid City Police Department will kick off the event with a K9 presentation at 2 p.m. at Main Street Square, followed by a live performance from the Abbey Road Band at 3 p.m.

Judging takes place from 2 to 5 p.m., and the awards ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. Awards will be presented by Chief Don Hedrick of the Rapid City Police Department, and Ryan Evans and “Horny” Mike from The History Channel’s “Counting Cars.”

“This event is a great community event. The partnerships that have been developed in order to pull this event together have allowed it to remain successful,” said Domico Rodriguez, president/CEO of Main Street Square. “With the inclusion of the electric vehicle component over the past two years, it shows the evolution of the event as well. It’s not just a car show; it’s a car showcase.”

For more information, call Destination Rapid City at 605-716-7979 or go to mainstreetsquare.org.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

The Rolling Stones discuss if 2021 tour will be their last

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Rolling Stones discuss if 2021 tour will be their last

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News