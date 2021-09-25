Cruiser Car Show returns Oct. 2 to Rapid City

Classic cars will roll into downtown Rapid City from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, for the 11th annual Cruiser Car Show presented by Main Street Square, Destination Rapid City, and the Rapid City Police Department.

Pre-registration is open through noon Oct. 1 for anyone who wants to enter a classic vehicle in the show. The pre-registration fee is $15; all vehicles must be registered to be included in the judging. Pre-registering a vehicle guarantees a spot at the car show and a Cruiser Car Show ball cap upon arrival.

Pre-register online at mainstreetsquare.org/cruiser, or register in person at the Main Street Square office, or mail your registration to Main Street Square and Destination Rapid City office, 512 Main St., Ste. 980, Rapid City, SD 57701. Vehicles may also be registered the day of the event, from noon to 3 p.m., for $20 per vehicle.

Main, Sixth, and Seventh streets will be traffic-free during the Cruiser Car Show. The Rapid City Police Department will kick off the event with a K9 presentation at 2 p.m. at Main Street Square, followed by a live performance from the Abbey Road Band at 3 p.m.