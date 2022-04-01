Cultural festivities kick off arts in April

Celebrations of international and Indigenous cultures on Saturday kick off a bounty of arts events in April.

April 2

School of Mines’ Cultural Expo welcomes the community to enjoy international food and entertainment from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Surbeck Ballroom, Rapid City. The ever-popular event includes international food sampling prepared by students and community groups. There is a $10 charge for sampling of ethnic foods. Entertainment features a variety of traditional music and dancing from a wide range of cultures.

Indigenous art and culture from tribes nationwide will be showcased at the Black Hills Indian Artist Market & Spring Fashion Show from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City. Admission to this family-friendly event is free. The art market will feature fine art by world-renowned artists. In addition to the fashion show, there will be live paint, music, drum group, Native dance, flute music and poetry throughout the day.

Music

April 6

The 5th annual Family Series presents Sons of Mystro at 7 p.m. at the Historic Theater in the Performing Arts Center, Rapid City. This violin duo from South Florida performs reggae, pop and original music. Admission to Family Series concerts is pay what you will so performances are affordable and accessible for everyone.

April 9

Black Hills Symphony Orchestra presents 252nd Beethoven Birthday Bash, featuring guest pianist Anton Nel performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3, at 7:30 p.m. in the Historic Theater at the Performing Arts Center, Rapid City. $22. Tickets and information: bhsymphony.org/concerts

April 16

Bluegrass band Sicard Hollow will be in concert for one night only at 7:30 p.m. at Matthews Opera House in Spearfish. Sicard Hollow is a four-piece band whose members share a mutual passion for pushing the boundaries of genre. Heavily influenced by the Grateful Dead and New Grass Revival, these young pickers bring new energy to a timeless style with a combination of fearless improvisation and instrumental prowess. All seats $12 in advance, $15 day of show. Tickets and information: matsthewsopera.com/event/sicard-hollow/

April 22

Chicago, the band famous for hits such as “Saturday in the Park,” “25 or 6 to 4,” and “If You Leave Me Now” will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Summit Arena at The Monument, Rapid City. Tickets are $46 and up. Tickets and information: themonument.live/events/detail/chicago22. Chicago has recorded 37 albums and is one of the longest-running and best-selling music groups of all time. Chicago has earned 47 gold and platinum awards, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and, in 2020, Chicago received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

April 23

Gordy Pratt and Dalyce Sellers, featuring Kenny Putnam, present an evening of music and humor at 7 p.m. at the Homestake Opera House, Lead. General admission tickets $15; socially distanced seating is available on request. Tickets and information: onthestage.tickets/show/homestake-opera-house/gordy-pratt-and-dalyce-sellers-76901/about

The Ellen Rowe Octet performs live jazz at 7:30 p.m. at the Matthews Opera House in Spearfish. Tickets are $25 adults, $10 youths and Black Hills State University students. Tickets and information: matthewsopera.com/event/ellen-rowe-octet/. Rowe is a jazz pianist and composer and an Arthur F. Thurnau Professor of Jazz and Contemporary Improvisation at the University of Michigan. She’s been a guest performer with a wide array of jazz artists, and Rowe’s compositions and arrangements have been performed and recorded by jazz ensembles and orchestras worldwide.

April 24

Hailed as one of this era’s most adventurous interpreters of the classical organ repertoire, organist Gail Archer will give a concert at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Rapid City. Archer is touring to promote her 10th album, “Cantius,” that highlights works from Polish composers. "Contemporary Polish organ literature contains some of the most unique, bold and audacious music in the world today,” Archer said. Tickets and information: 605-342-0507 or go to CathedralOLPH.org.

Black Hills Bluegrass Association presents Spring Acoustic Showcase from 1:30 to 7 p.m. at Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City. Tickets are $15; BHBA members $12; kids under 12 admitted free. Tickets are available at the door. The performers’ lineup will be: 1:30 p.m. Morning Dew; 2:05 p.m. Kenny Putnam and Jami Lynn; 2:40 p.m. Bodhi Linde; 3:05 p.m. Paige Douglas; 3:30 p.m. String Tied; 4:05 p.m. Svenson Family; 4:40 p.m. Tanner Johns; 5:05 p.m. Cambria String Band; 5:40 p.m. Kim Plender; 6:05 p.m. Humbletown; 6:40 p.m. Lessons Learned. Information: blackhillsbluegrass.com

Theater

April 1-3, 8-10

“Stepping Out,” a rollicking comedy about the attempts of some working class amateurs to overcome their inhibitions in a low-rent dance studio in North London, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. April 1, 2, 8 and 9, and 2 p.m. April 3 and 10, at Matthews Opera House and Arts Center, Spearfish. This play with music follows Mavis, a former professional chorus girl, as she tries to get the would-be dancers ready for a recital. Tickets are $15 adults, $5 youths and Black Hills State University students. Tickets and information: matthewsopera.com/event/stepping-out/2022-04-01/

April 8, 9

The Tri-State Performers, the museum theatre troupe of the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche, present their spring play at 7 p.m. April 8 and 2 p.m. April 9 at 2 p.m. at the museum and visitor center. The 35-minute comedy with live action and puppets follows an unusual teacher who takes her class on a field trip to the Black Hills. Unknown to her students, she can talk to animals. Admission to the play is $2 per person or free with museum membership.

April 8-10

Black Hills Community Theatre Well Done Players present "Alexa's a Spy (and Other Things to be Ticked Off About)” at 7:30 p.m. April 8 and 9, and 2 p.m. April 10, in the Studio Theater at the Performing Arts Center, Rapid City. "Alexa's a Spy" is adapted from the book by award-winning humor writer Dorothy Rosby of Rapid City. Tickets $10 adults; $8 students. Masks recommended for the April 8 and 9 shows; masks are required for the April 10 show. Information: bhct.org/well-done-players.html

April 19, 20

Inspired by the Oscar-winning film, an iconic tale comes to the stage as “An Officer and a Gentleman: The Musical" at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument, Rapid City. The timeless love story celebrates triumph over adversity, and the musical’s score includes the Grammy- and Oscar-winning hit song “Up Where We Belong” plus an array of ’80s hits. Tickets are $58.50 to $68.50. Tickets: themonument.live/events/detail/officergentleman22

Circus

April 29, 30 and May 1

The legendary three-ring Naja Shrine Circus will dazzle all ages with acrobats, wild animals and clowns. Showtimes are 1 and 7 p.m. April 29 and 30, and 2 p.m. May 1 in the Summit Arena at The Monument, Rapid City. Rides and more will be available before each performance and during intermission. Tickets are $12 to $24. Proceeds benefit Naja Shriners’ operations. Tickets and information: themonument.live/events/detail/circus2022

