When the glamour of fashion week meets the excitement of a music festival, the result is Rapid City’s first-ever Culture Shock.

More than 70 models will catwalk down a runway showcasing the work of eight designers throughout the day. Between each designer’s show, there will be music and comedy by 29 bands and performers. About half of the musicians are from Rapid City and South Dakota. After the fashion show, a music festival will start at 4 p.m. and wrap up at 11:30 p.m.

Culture Shock takes place Saturday at Summit Arena at The Monument. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The fashion show begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. VIP ticket holders can attend a meet-and-greet with their favorite artists from 3:30 to 4 p.m.

Dalton J. Buckman of D-Buck Productions and Madonna Rose Conca, owner of Indi.Go.Go photography studio, are coordinating Culture Shock. Buckman and Conca both live in Rapid City and want to create big opportunities here for designers and musicians.

“Overall it’s celebrating Indigenous artists and giving them a big platform and showcasing their talent,” Buckman said. “If people have never seen the Native culture, they’re going to get that awe effect and see all the beautiful colors, the elegantness of the stage and set up. They’ll feel like they’re in New York at a high-end fashion show. It’s the same with the music festival. We’re going to give them a star-caliber (experience). It’s just going to be big.”

Buckman is a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, and Conca is a member of the Oglala Lakota tribe. Celebrating Native arts is only part of Culture Shock, which aims to bring people together from all races and walks of life, Lewis said.

“We are Culture Shock because we are blending these ethnicities and cultures together to create that awe experience,” Conca said. “This type of event – Rapid City has yet to see anything like this.”

“You see huge beautiful platforms happening, you see artists flying out to elsewhere (to get opportunities like this). We’re bringing this to our community. We wanted to showcase these artists in our community. It’s about community growth and empowerment for sure,” Conca said. “All of (the artists) are something to get excited about. All of them are incredible.”

One noteworthy headliner of the fashion show is Red Berry Woman, a clothing line created by Norma Baker-Flying Horse. She is a member of the Hidatsa tribe, a member of the Dakota Sioux and Assiniboine tribes and an adopted member of the Crow Nation. Red Berry Woman is fashion for men and women that incorporates Native American traditional garment styles into ready-to-wear clothing.

Red Berry Woman is a co-recipient of the 2022 Cultural Recognition Visual Arts Grammy Award, the 2022 Phoenix Fashion Week Designer of the Year, and the 2020 International Designer of the Year.

Stephanie Grace Gamble, whose work was recently highlighted at New York Fashion Week, and Rebekah Jarvey are other Indigenous designers of note, Conca said. Gamble’s company is C.Lysias Designs by Stephanie Gamble. Jarvey, a fourth-generation beader and sewer from Montana, created Indigenous Luxury Fashion and launched a collection this year called Love & Fashion 23.

Collectively, Culture Shock’s fashion show will incorporate “pretty big designers who are breaking barriers,” Conca said. “The accomplishments of each designer is just incredible.”

The lineup of performers between each designer’s show, and during the music festival afterward, runs the gamut from award winners to up-and-coming musicians, Buckman said.

Music festival headliner Antoine X is one of several Nammy (Native American Grammy) winners in the festival. Other Nammy winners include B. Of Dakota South Records, Terrance Jade, Spur Pourier, NightShield and Gunner Jules. Kirko Bangz is co-headlining the music festival.

Culture Shock sponsors also selected some of Rapid City’s top talent to perform in the festival, Buckman said.

“It creates that opportunity to blend in some of the top Rapid City performers and upcoming Native performers that are making waves,” Buckman said.

Throughout Culture Shock, visitors can browse vendor booths, take photos at a selfie kiosk and more. The event’s hosts are Tonia Jo Hall and Leo Arguello (DeadEnd Records) with guest speaker Yvonne “Tiny” Decory from Pine Ridge. In addition to fashion and music, Culture Shock is raising awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women and the importance of suicide prevention.

Conca credited South Dakota Sen. Red Dawn Foster, who will be a special guest at the event, for her support in helping to bring Culture Shock to fruition. Buckman said plans are already in the works to bring an even bigger Culture Shock event to Rapid City next year.

“It’s going to be an annual event and every year we’re going to go bigger and bigger. Going forward we’re bringing in A-listers,” Buckman said. “It’s aiming high and shooting for the stars.”

Culture Shock takes place Saturday at Summit Arena at The Monument. Tickets start at $15 for general admission; VIP admission starts at $30 and includes meet-and-greets and closer seating to the runway during the fashion show. Tickets can be purchased online at themonument.live/events/detail/cultureshock23, at the Bluepeak ticket offices at The Monument, by phone at 1-800-468-6463, or at Ellsworth Air Force Base’s Outdoor Rec.