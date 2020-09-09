Custer duo wins international music award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Allen and Jill Kirkham’s songs let their fans imagine themselves back in the Old West, gathered around a campfire at day’s end listening to a cowboy’s guitar. The Kirkhams' music has gained such a following worldwide that the duo was named the Academy of Western Artists 2019 Western Duo/Group of the Year.

The Kirkhams, of Custer, are singers, songwriters, musicians, storytellers and oral historians. The husband and wife describe themselves as preserving the musical style of Roy Rogers, Gene Autry and other “heroes on horseback” from the early days of movies, TV and radio.

The Academy of Western Artists award is international recognition that’s considered the “Academy Awards” of classic country and western music, Allen said. The Kirkhams received their award Aug. 13 at a ceremony in Fort Worth, Texas.

“When we found out we were in the top five (for the award), we were on cloud nine,” Allen said. “To make the cut, even to get to the top five, is extraordinary, and then we got to go to the awards show, which is pretty cool.”

Disc jockeys and Academy of Western Artists Hall of Fame members select the award winners, he said.