Custer duo wins international music award

Allen and Jill Kirkham’s songs let their fans imagine themselves back in the Old West, gathered around a campfire at day’s end listening to a cowboy’s guitar. The Kirkhams' music has gained such a following worldwide that the duo was named the Academy of Western Artists 2019 Western Duo/Group of the Year.
The Kirkhams, of Custer, are singers, songwriters, musicians, storytellers and oral historians. The husband and wife describe themselves as preserving the musical style of Roy Rogers, Gene Autry and other “heroes on horseback” from the early days of movies, TV and radio.
The Academy of Western Artists award is international recognition that’s considered the “Academy Awards” of classic country and western music, Allen said. The Kirkhams received their award Aug. 13 at a ceremony in Fort Worth, Texas.
“When we found out we were in the top five (for the award), we were on cloud nine,” Allen said. “To make the cut, even to get to the top five, is extraordinary, and then we got to go to the awards show, which is pretty cool.”
Disc jockeys and Academy of Western Artists Hall of Fame members select the award winners, he said.
The award recognizes performers’ hard work and the popularity of their music. In 2019, the Kirkhams put on dinner shows from May through October for Diamond Tours Bus Company. The couple also are South Dakota Humanities Scholars who present their program “The History of Traditional Western Music” at locations statewide. The couple also performed at holiday concerts, the Corn Palace and special events through the year. Singer-songwriter Allen yodels and plays the guitar and mandolin. Singer-storyteller Jill plays bass and harmonica.
“The bottom line is we worked really hard all year in 2019. Before COVID-19, it was a full schedule. You have to be working hard and we did lots and lots of shows,” Allen said.
“On top of that, we released an album in 2019, ‘Allen and Jill Cowboy Classics,’” Allen said. “We’re independent. We have our own record label; they look at all that.”
The Kirkhams’ music is played on about 600 classic country and western radio stations throughout the United States and overseas, Allen said.
“Allen and Jill Cowboy Classics” is a mix of original and classic western music. The Kirkhams currently have six albums, including a gospel album and a Christmas album that can be downloaded or purchased at allenandjill.com.
Also in 2019, the Kirkhams were extras in an indie western horror film, “Black Wood,” filmed in South Dakota.
Allen retired from the Air Force and Army. Jill is a retired graphic design teacher. Both are members of the South Dakota U.S. Marshals Mounted Posse, and Allen is the worship pastor at Crossroads Church of Custer.
Though the two have been performing music together for 41 years, neither imagined their retirement years would bring a thriving second career as award-winning musicians. They are 2015 Cowboy Idol Winners, and two-time International Western Music Association Award nominee finalists. Allen and Jill are thrilled their love of classic western music has struck a chord with so many fans worldwide.
“When we moved out west (to Colorado, then South Dakota), that’s when we fell in love with western music,” Jill said. “With western music, we’ve carved our own little niche. We’re staying real authentic. We’re not jazzing it up. We’re keeping it true. We’re unique that way.”
“We made a conscious decision to keep our music like you would hear it in 1880 at a ranch with a bunch of cowboys getting together,” Allen said.
The Kirkhams are taking a winter sabbatical but in 2021 they hope to resume performing, Allen said.
“I can’t think of anything I’d rather do than share music with my wife and best friend,” he said. “Life got really fun when we got to do that in retirement. I get to take my bass player everywhere I go.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!