Custer State Park has host of activities set for February

Trails in the Black Hills offer a peaceful retreat year-round. This winter’s mild winter weather makes February a good time to get out and enjoy nature.

In Custer State Park, most trails remain open year-round, said Kobee Stalder, visitor services manager at Custer State Park. The park has trails designated for foot hiking only and multi-use trails for horseback riding, biking or hiking. Only the park’s Sunday Gulch Trail is closed during the winter because it gets icy.

“One of the great things about living in the Black Hills is we do have mild winters, especially in the Southern Hills. The snow never lasts too long. It’s a great winter recreation opportunity. People can enjoy different scenery aspects of the Black Hills,” Stalder said. “The winter is just as beautiful (as the summer). Maybe a lot of new people to the area don’t know the trails are open. You can go out and discover and explore.”

“Throughout the Black Hills, I don’t know that too many trails are closed in winter,” he said. “We do promote getting outdoors in the winter.”

During the winter, park users can check out snowshoes free of charge for seven days, and the park offers snowshoe guided hikes. Lovers Leap snowshoe hikes on Feb. 12 and 13 are some of Custer State Park's planned winter programs. All are free; a state park license is required for entrance to the park.

February activities at Custer State Park will start with a Groundhog Day program on Feb. 2, followed by a community fishing day Feb. 5 to learn the basics of ice fishing, and a father-daughter ice fishing day Feb. 6. On Feb. 13, a Wild Women of the West event gives women a chance to learn about ice fishing.

Enjoy an after-dark Moon Hike on Feb. 17, and a Sunday Funday hike on the Stockade Lake Trail on Feb. 27. More ice fishing events are scheduled for Feb. 19, a mother-son ice fishing day Feb. 20, and date night ice fishing on Feb. 26. Go to gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/custer-state-park/ or m.facebook.com/CusterStatePark/ for more information and a complete list of upcoming events.

Elsewhere in the Black Hills, Stalder said Black Elk Peak is open for winter hikers. For more information, go to alltrails.com/trail/us/south-dakota/black-elk-peak-trail.

In Spearfish Canyon, Roughlock Falls, Spearfish Falls and the 76 Trails are open year-round. The trails range from easy to difficult, offering novice and experienced hikers excursions with scenic lookouts and stunning waterfalls. For more information, go to spfcanyon.com/activities/hiking-trails-in-spearfish-canyon.

For hikes closer to home, the M Hill Trail in Rapid City has remained open more than usual during the COVID-19 pandemic. The M Hill Trail is part of the Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park, which is privately operated and managed by the Hanson-Larsen group.

“In the pandemic, we made a point to stay open as much as possible so people would have recreational opportunities. We’re big advocates for … safe behavior,” owner Jeff Dennison said. “We felt it was essential for people to have a place to go and recreate and be outside.”

When out on trails anywhere, it’s wise to remember some basic etiquette for everyone’s safety and comfort.

“We require that if you are hiking a trail in Custer State Park, your dog is on a leash or is well trained (to respond to voice commands),” Stalder said.

Dennison said basic trail etiquette includes bikers yielding to runners and runners yielding to walkers. No one should deviate from the trails. Safety tips and updates on trail conditions for M Hill are posted on m.facebook.com/hansonlarsenmemorialpark/.

“Most people circulate on the M Hill trails in the same direction. You don’t see much of a crowd, depending on where you’re at on the hill,” Dennison said.

Other tips for safe hiking and outdoor recreation, from visitrc.com:

- Pack plenty of water, food and first aid supplies. Check the weather forecast before heading out, and dress appropriately for the weather.

- Trails are there so you know the way and so surrounding vegetation doesn’t get damaged.

- If you’re hiking more slowly, move over and let others go around you. If you’re descending a steep trail, move to the side and let hikers going up have the right of way.

- Be respectful. Hiking locations such as Black Elk Peak are sacred to Native American tribes.

- Keep a safe distance if you see wild animals. Some are faster than they appear, and they can be unpredictable.

- If you are hiking, ice fishing or planning other outdoor recreation alone, let someone know where and when you’re going.

- Don’t litter, and if you find trash on a trail, pick it up and dispose of it properly. Leave the trail better than you found it.

