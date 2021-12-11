Dahl Mountain photo entries due Jan. 21

The Rapid City Arts Council is seeking submissions for the 18th Annual Dahl Mountain Photo Competition and Exhibit. The deadline to enter is Jan. 21. The submission process is entirely online. Applications can be submitted at thedahl.org/dahlmtnphoto.html.

The Dahl Mountain Photo Competition is a juried photography exhibition based on mountain culture. The exhibit will be on display from Feb. 25 through April 16 during the Dahl Mountain Culture Festival.

Submissions for this show should generally reflect a mountain lifestyle that includes the ideas, beliefs and values shared by people who engage with the Black Hills region or any other mountainous terrain.

Judges, all of whom are professional photojournalists and regional artists, will select the show through a blind jury process. There are three exhibit categories – Youth (18 and under), Adult Amateur/Hobbyist and Adult Experienced/Professional. Judges will award first, second and third places in each category and a Best of Show Award.

Award amounts as follows:

· Youth (18 and under) -- first $75, second $50, third $25

· Adult Amateur/Hobbyist (over 18) -- first $75, second $50, third $25

· Adult Experienced/Professional (over 18) – first $100, second $75, third $50

· Best of Show Award -- $125

· Rapid City Journal People’s Choice Award -- $100

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0