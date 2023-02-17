The 19th annual Dahl Mountain Photo Competition and Exhibit opens Feb. 24. An artists reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 24, with a 6 p.m. awards ceremony, will take place at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City.

The Dahl Mountain Photo Exhibit will be on display through April 15. All the artwork celebrates a mountain lifestyle and the ideas, beliefs and values that are shared by people who engage with that environment, whether in the Black Hills or other mountainous terrain.

The work of 36 professional, amateur and youth artists are showcased in the exhibit. Go to thedahl.org/dahlmtnphoto.html for a complete list of the artists and the pieces they entered.

This annual juried photography competition is part of the Dahl Mountain Culture Festival. Jurors Randal Iverson, regional videographer and owner of Iverson Productions, Dan Tackett, regional artist and photographer, and Maggie Wince, visual content manager for Elevate Rapid City, have chosen selected photo competition participants.

Judges will give cash awards for first, second and third place in all three categories, plus a Best of Show Award. During the show, guests are encouraged to vote for the People’s Choice Award.

As the exhibit comes to a close, the celebration of mountain culture will continue with a Dahl Mountain Concert by Alex Massa of Rapid City and the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival.

South Dakota-born Massa is a trumpeter and bandleader. His Dahl Mountain Concert will be an evening of music that explores water and land around the world. The concert will be at 7 p.m. April 14 at Dahl Arts Center.

Massa has spent the past 12 years in New Orleans, Winnipeg, Chicago and Iceland. He has toured around the world as a sideman and a bandleader, with his projects being featured in Iceland, Spain, and throughout the United States. Massa also writes music for documentaries, shorts, features and experimental film.

The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival takes place at 6:30 p.m. April 17 and 18 at the Elks Theatre. Each night’s programs highlight a collection of winning films from the Banff Film Festival.

The Banff Film Festival showcases a selection of outstanding adventure, exploration and mountain culture speakers, films, books and photos from around the world during a nine-day period in Banff, Alberta, Canada. After the festival, an annual World Tour reaches more than 40 countries on seven continents, making it the largest adventure film tour on the planet. Rapid City is a landmark stop on the World Tour.

Tickets for Alex Massa’s concert and for the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival are on sale now. Concert tickets are $40. Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival tickets are $40 for one night or $75 for two nights. The Dahl Mountain Package, which includes admission to the concert and an adult beverage, and both nights of the film festival, is $99. Contact Dahl Arts Center at contact@thedahl.org or 605-394-4101 for tickets and information.