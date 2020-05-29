Dahl plans 'soft open' for galleries

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Popular but interrupted exhibits, new displays and an online show inspired by COVID-19 await art lovers as the Dahl Arts Center reopens in June.

The Rapid City Arts Council announced the Dahl will reopen on a limited basis beginning Monday. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Reservations are required and must be made at least 24 hours in advance at thedahl.org or by calling 605-394-4101. When making reservations, people will be asked some basic health screening questions.

Face masks will be required upon entering the building, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the galleries. Directional arrows and guidelines will help visitors maintain appropriate social distancing while in the galleries. Children are welcome if accompanied by adults; however, the Art Start Studio for kids will be closed for the foreseeable future, museum director and curator Denise Du Broy said.

The Dahl’s “soft opening” gives the art center’s staff the opportunity to practice stricter safety protocols.

“We’re trying to get people in and out, and clean between visitors within an hour,” Du Broy said. “Once we see how that goes and how people deal with that, we can … change things if we need to. We will keep the front doors locked so we have control over the doors opening and closing.”