Dahl plans 'soft open' for galleries

Popular but interrupted exhibits, new displays and an online show inspired by COVID-19 await art lovers as the Dahl Arts Center reopens in June.
The Rapid City Arts Council announced the Dahl will reopen on a limited basis beginning Monday. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Reservations are required and must be made at least 24 hours in advance at thedahl.org or by calling 605-394-4101. When making reservations, people will be asked some basic health screening questions.
Face masks will be required upon entering the building, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the galleries. Directional arrows and guidelines will help visitors maintain appropriate social distancing while in the galleries. Children are welcome if accompanied by adults; however, the Art Start Studio for kids will be closed for the foreseeable future, museum director and curator Denise Du Broy said.
The Dahl’s “soft opening” gives the art center’s staff the opportunity to practice stricter safety protocols.
“We’re trying to get people in and out, and clean between visitors within an hour,” Du Broy said. “Once we see how that goes and how people deal with that, we can … change things if we need to. We will keep the front doors locked so we have control over the doors opening and closing.”
“We’re taking a bit of a leap of faith opening in tentative fashion June 1,” said Mark Rambow, executive director for the Rapid City Arts Council at the Dahl Arts Center. “It’s to get a sense of how well traffic flow will come through the building. It’s a test run.”
Initially, the Dahl will reopen two popular exhibits that debuted only weeks before the COVID-19 closures. In the Ruth Brennan Gallery, Bill Fleming and Susan Turnbull’s “He Said, She Said” is on display. The artists, partners and owners of Hot Pink, Ink., put together an exhibition of drawings and paintings that reflect distinctive artistic styles.
“That’s been such a popular show. We wanted to keep that open,” Du Broy said of the exhibit that opened in January.
Visitors can also view the Dahl Mountain Photo Exhibition of local artists’ work based on mountain culture.
New exhibits will open June 19 in the Adelstein Gallery and online, Du Broy said.
“For the first time ever, we’ve divided the Adelstein Gallery into two. The back half will be new acquisitions from our permanent collection that haven’t been seen by the public,” Du Broy said.
Painter Jeremy Kendall’s show, “The Things We Carry,” will be on display in the front half of the Adelstein Gallery.
“He is a practicing counselor as well as an artist. These are portraits and abstract landscapes,” Du Broy said, noting that Kendall’s work is influenced by memories, dreams and intuition.
“The Things We Carry” will be on display until Oct. 10. Rambow said he hopes that by mid-summer, the Dahl will be able to host an artist’s reception or open house for Kendall.
For art lovers who’d rather stay home, the Dahl’s online exhibit launches June 19. “Proof of Life” is a direct response to COVID-19, Du Broy and Rambow said.
“Proof of Life” attracted entries from about 50 artists in the Black Hills area, Wyoming, Nebraska and throughout South Dakota. Every entry was completed during COVID-19 shutdowns. Du Broy and assistant curator Jeannie Larson are the jurors for the online show, which is scheduled to continue until Dec. 27.
“We had a phenomenal response,” Du Broy said. “This show is something we could do for artists in our community to show that they’re still working. … It’s been a wonderful response.”
Rambow said summer camps and classes will begin in mid-June. Reservations for camps and classes can be made at thedahl.org. Enrollment is limited and social distancing and other protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19 will be in place. Rambow hopes the Dahl can begin offering event rentals later this year, too, depending on the spread of COVID-19 in the region.
Guiding the Dahl through a pandemic has been a dramatic beginning to Rambow’s new job. He has been executive director for the Rapid City Arts Council at the Dahl Arts Center since April 16. He was previously the director of the Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce, and when this opportunity at the Dahl arose, Rambow was pleased to make the move.
“I felt it was an opportunity to do something I really wanted to try, so I jumped on it,” Rambow said. “I look forward to combining that interest with my knowledge of event planning, museums, fundraising and nonprofit management to benefit the arts community in Rapid City and beyond.”
A Sturgis native, Rambow has spent more than 20 years of his career with nonprofit organizations such as the American Cancer Society, WAVI, Deadwood History and Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons. He has extensive experience in nonprofit management and fundraising. He has a bachelor’s degree focused in history and political science from the University of South Dakota.
“The Rapid City Arts Council is really a different type of organization than I’ve worked with in the past. It allows me to explore some of my own creativity and passions and gives me the opportunity to approach the nonprofit world from a whole different perspective,” he said.
“Usually, nonprofits are really about trying to help somebody that has an issue or problem or needs assistance, and I like that this organization is about what it can offer back to the community and what the arts can bring to the community, and how it can uplift people,” Rambow said. “(Rapid City Arts Council) can expose us to different cultural aspects we might not experience otherwise and bring exposure to artists themselves and the incredible work they’re doing.”
