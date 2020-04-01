Dancing classes, theater group find online audiences

Spring theater performances, dance recitals and a symphony concert came to a standstill as COVID-19 prompted closures and cancellations. Though live shows can’t go on right now, local actors and dancers are using online tools to take entertainment and classes safely into living rooms across the Black Hills.

Dance classes online

Spring typically means Prima School of Dancing is gearing up for its annual recitals. More than 400 students were preparing for two recitals. Prima’s owner and director of 17 years, Christy Remington, stopped her in-person classes and postponed the recitals as soon as Gov. Kristi Noem called for schools to shut down.

“I don’t know if the world has dealt with something like this to where literally it seems every community (worldwide) has been dramatically affected by needing to be quarantined,” she said. “When (the school shutdown) happened, we went to bat to see what we could offer our students.”

Prima set up a portal with videos, recital information and more on its website and created a private Facebook page for families. Last week, Remington and her staff launched more than 50 classes for all ages and all styles of dance online. Prima plans to continue online classes throughout April.