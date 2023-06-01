Author Christopher Vondracek will discuss his adventures traveling through the Midwest and his newest book, “Dancing with Welk: Music, Memory, and Prairie Troubadour,” at 5 p.m. Friday in the Community Room at Rapid City Public Library.

Vondracek, a former Rapid City Journal reporter, is now an agriculture reporter for the Star Tribune in Minneapolis. “Dancing with Welk” is his second book. He is also the author of “Rattlesnake Summer,” a book of poetry that pays tribute to each of South Dakota’s 66 counties. During his presentation on Friday, Vondracek will read from “Dancing with Welk” and “Rattlesnake Summer.” Copies of "Dancing with Welk" will be available to purchase.

In 2007, Vondracek took off from Vermillion, with his band Brickhouse Boys in a van to play tour dates across the upper Midwest. In his knapsack, he brought along a copy of champagne music maker Lawrence Welk’s 1971 autobiography, “Wunnerful, Wunnerful.”

The Brickhouse Boys, an indie-rock ensemble based in Vermillion, tried to become famous from the middle of nowhere. More than 50 years earlier, Lawrence Welk, a young accordionist and bandleader from Strasburg, North Dakota, had managed to do just that. “Dancing with Welk” follows Vondracek, the pianist and songwriter for the Brickhouse Boys, as he recounts his attempts to follow in the footsteps of Welk. Along the way, Vondracek struggles to keep his band together, delves into his family history, and questions what it means to be a musician.

“Dancing with Welk: Music, Memory, and Prairie Troubadour” was published in 2022 by South Dakota Historical Society Press. The book blends memoir, travelogue and cultural history to create a nuanced and often hilarious ode to the landscapes and musical traditions of the Northern Great Plains. A portrait of a young person navigating both personal and professional crossroads while traversing a vividly rendered landscape, the book chronicles Vondracek’s efforts to mine inspiration from Welk’s autobiography while puzzling over the prairie troubadour’s unlikely journey to stardom. Welk’s brand of “champagne music” garnered him legions of dedicated fans and a long-running television series.

“Dancing with Welk” combines Vondracek’s fluid prose and storytelling ability while offering new insights into Welk’s life and career. Vondracek’s narrative takes readers on a one-of-a-kind tour through the region, with stops at dive bars, historic sites and the World’s Only Corn Palace. Music lovers, fans of regional literature and Welk enthusiasts alike are sure to enjoy “Dancing with Welk.”