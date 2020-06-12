Diamond Rio concert postponed

{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the continuing spread of COVID-19, the performance by country superstars Diamond Rio set for July 12 at Deadwood Mountain Grand has been postponed. A new date will be announced as soon as the band’s nation-wide schedule is complete.

If tickets were purchased for the show, they may be used for the new concert date. Refunds may be requested through the ticket outlets they were purchased from. If tickets were purchased through the Deadwood Mountain Grand Company Store, call 605-559-1188 for details about your refund.

Due to a high number of requests through Ticketmaster, refunds may take as long as 14 days prior to the actual newly announced event date. All refunds will be honored.

Deadwood Mountain Grand continues to monitor the CDC, state and local COVID-19 guidelines for group gatherings and will monitor changes weekly. Deadwood Mountain Grand asks patrons to go to deadwoodmountaingrand.com for frequent updates or call 605-559-0386.

Upcoming 2020 events scheduled at Deadwood Mountain Grand include:

Happy Together — Aug. 30

Larry the Cable Guy — Sept. 4

Charlie Daniels Band and the Marshall Tucker Band — Sept. 5

Kansas — Oct. 4

Everclear — Oct. 9

Wild West Songwriter’s Festival — Oct. 9 and 10

Forks, Corks & Kegs — Nov. 6 and 7

Hairball — Nov. 13

Cheech & Chong — Nov. 20

Brule — Nov. 21

Foreigner — Nov. 22

Williams & Ree — Nov. 28

Theory of a Deadman — Dec. 5

