Dion Pride to headline Black Hills Opry

Tickets are on sale now for the Black Hills Opry, a tribute to classic Grand Old Opry-style music featuring Dion Pride.

Pride, son of Country Music Hall of Fame legend Charley Pride, is returning to South Dakota for the Black Hills Opry at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at Homestake Opera House in Lead. Tickets are $20 to $25 and can be purchased at onthestage.tickets/show/homestake-opera-house/black-hills-opry-67369.

Pride is a songwriter and multi-talented instrumentalist who plays guitar, piano, drums and bass. He started performing at age 14, and one of his songs, “I Miss My Home” was recorded by his father and released on Charley Pride’s “Choices” album in 2011.

Pride played lead guitar and keyboards for his father and opened his father’s show for five years, and began to incorporate some of his own materials. Audiences were so responsive that Pride struck out on his own and has toured and performed worldwide.

Pride will be joined at the Black Hills Opry by the Lonesome Duvs and Bill Palanuk, the Voice of the Opry.