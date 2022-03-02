Disabilities month highlights need for inclusion

An exhibit at Matthews Opera House and an awareness campaign during National Developmental Disabilities Awareness month are putting inclusion in the spotlight.

March is National Developmental Disabilities Awareness month. Black Hills Works in Rapid City, which supports more than 600 individuals who have developmental and intellectual disabilities, is observing the month that promotes awareness and acceptance for people of every ability.

Black Hills Works' vision is to have a community where all people are good neighbors, valued friends, productive workers, respected leaders and caring volunteers who can fulfill their potential. Inclusion and connection are vital to accomplish that.

“Getting to know and be a part of the lives of people with developmental disabilities is one of the most rewarding experiences a person can have,” said Brad Saathoff, CEO of Black Hills Works and Black Hills Services.

Author James “JJ” Janis is one of the people supported by Black Hills Works. On Wednesday, an exhibit inspired by Janis’ book “The Chair is Not Me,” opened at Matthews Opera House and Arts Center gallery in Spearfish.

“The Chair is Not Me” is an exhibit of poems and art from Janis’s book. The book is a collection of poems about Janis’s life experiences and challenges as a diversely-abled individual. The exhibit showcases 11 poems that have been illustrated by artists of diverse abilities and cultures. The exhibit can be seen during Matthews Opera House business hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The public can meet Janis at an artist’s reception from 5 to 6 p.m. March 11 at Matthews Opera House gallery. The reception will include a poetry reading and question-and-answer time with Janis. Light refreshments and a cash bar will be available.

Janis spent two years writing "The Chair Is Not Me,” which was published in 2018. Janis, who has cerebral palsy, composed the book's 18 poems that reflect his ideas about being a person with diverse abilities.

"I may be in (the chair), but it's not all that I am. I've got to think I'm more than the thing I sit in," Janis said.

No matter what limitations his body might present, poetry gives Janis an outlet to be creative, to advocate and sometimes to honor others by writing poems for special occasions in their lives. Janis is a self-taught poet who previously had his work published in 1980 in a book called "Ashes and Chuckles," which also focused on people with disabilities. Janis taught a local poetry class for people with disabilities in 1980 and 1981.

The book's cover art and illustrations were provided by 10 artists from the Suzie Cappa Art Center in Rapid City, which provides arts programs and opportunities for diversely-abled artists. "The Chair Is Not Me" was published with grant funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Janis hopes the book will make connections between people with diverse abilities and people without disabilities.

Janis has sent copies of his book nationwide to people such as former President George H.W. Bush, who signed the Americans With Disabilities Act into law in 1990. Janis also sent his book to organizations and museums nationwide, including the Smithsonian Institute for its exhibit about disabilities.

"I hope this book opens the door for others and lets them know they don’t have to sit home and watch TV. If they have the mind, they can do what I did," Janis said. "If you're smart, you won't retire from life because there's always something that will change, and you've got to meet the challenge of the change."

Janis’ exhibit opened on the same day as the “Spread the Word” campaign, which is observed annually. “Spread the Word to End the Word” launched in 2009. The campaign was founded by two youth leaders to address how words and labels can exclude people who have developmental and intellectual disabilities. “Spread the Word” is supported by Special Olympics nationwide, and it primarily targets school-aged youths to educate them about how words can be hurtful.

Janis’ book addresses the importance of language, too, by including etiquette and terminology to use with people who have disabilities.

In 2019, “Spread the Word” expanded its focus not only on language but also inclusion for all people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

National Developmental Disabilities Awareness month began in 1987 with a proclamation from President Ronald Reagan to promote awareness and acceptance. The proclamation called for citizens to provide understanding, encouragement, and opportunities to help people with disabilities lead productive and fulfilling lives.

