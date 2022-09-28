Documentary tells of Rapid City woman's survival following motorcycle accident

Jaclyn Kennison has a taste for adventure and a longtime penchant for adrenaline-boosting experiences. Fifteen years ago, a motorcycle accident changed Kennison’s life forever. The author, world traveler and motorcyclist’s survival and recovery are the subject of a new documentary, “Crashing: The Me I Was.”

A documentary release party, Surviving the Crash: Author Discussion and Film Screening, will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at Aby’s in Rapid City. After the screening of “Crashing: The Me I Was,” there will be a discussion with Kennison.

Due to some occasional graphic content in the film, this is an adults-only event. Tickets are $10 and include popcorn. Beer, wine and spirits will be available.

The documentary is a story about picking yourself up and continuing the journey repeatedly, because life is constantly running off the road, according to a press release from “Crashing: The Me I Was” filmmaker Anna Robins and DrumSong Media.

In the film’s trailer, Kennison describes feeling a lack of meaning in her life.

“I was attempting to find happiness in life in ways that I had been told people did,” said Kennison, a native of Rapid City.

The motorcycle accident taught Kennison the most difficult moments and lowest points can reveal that life itself is the greatest gift. Surviving her accident gave Kennison a different life and perspective, which she chronicled in her first published book and now in “Crashing: The Me I Was.”

Kennison, who is known professionally as Jaclyn Lanae, also writes about her travels and other experiences on her website, authorjaclynlanae.com.

Documentarian, film producer and DrumSong Media founder Robins approached Kennison with the idea of a documentary more than three years ago. As the project evolved and was affected by variables including the COVID-19 pandemic and Kennison’s decision to move to South America, the documentary team adapted together and finalized the production last year.

“I’m excited for the public release of this amazing story and film,” said Nate Hedin, associate producer. “Jaclyn is an amazing human, and her story of perseverance and learning to live again should be a lesson to all. The team at DrumSong did an incredible job, and they deserve a huge amount of credit for this collaboration.”

“This film was both a struggle and a Band-Aid at a time when the world was crashing,” Robins said. “DrumSong Media is incredibly proud to have met the challenges in making this film and to have collaborated with a strong and inspiring person. We believe the public will identify with the resiliency expressed in Lanae's story, as our communities find their way back to normal."

The film was made with the support of a grant from the South Dakota Arts Council. The documentary screening is a homecoming of sorts for Kennison, who is returning to Rapid City for the event.

“It’s so exciting to finally be able to share it with the public and celebrate the team and the effort that went into this film,” Kennison said. “We are all so grateful to the South Dakota Arts Council, Mr. Hedin, our private donors and to each other. The team of creatives that came together to make this happen are talented, inspired people.”

Go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtp-jsynC_QtKptRP1wybBg to view the trailer for “Crashing: The Me I Was.”