The comical misadventures of three underappreciated secretaries wrap up Black Hills Playhouse's 77th season with “Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5: The Musical."

The show opens with a matinee on July 30 that's already sold out. Performances continue through Aug. 12. Go to blackhillsplayhouse.com/9to6themusical or call 605-255-4141 for tickets and information.

"I bet everybody has heard that song ("9 to 5"). It's the opening number of the show. Anybody who liked the movie is going to like the musical," said Dan Workman, Black Hills Playhouse’s artistic director. "If you're not a fan of the movie, you'll like the musical because it takes the situation in a different direction. It gives it new life."

Opening a show with a Sunday matinee is new this season. It's an option well liked by audiences, and next year Workman said every Black Hills Playhouse production will open with a Sunday matinee.

Inspired by the hit 1980 movie about three women who fantasize about doing away with their boss, “9 to 5: The Musical” keeps the classic “9 to 5” theme song while adding more music and lyrics written by Dolly Parton. Parton also co-wrote the script with a screenwriter from the movie, Patricia Resnick.

This season, Black Hills Playhouse shows have featured the talents of actors and technical crew members from 17 states. Some are college students, some are professors and some are freelance professionals, Workman said.

Equality and showcasing women are deliberate, overarching themes throughout this summer’s shows, beginning with the opening play “Silent Sky.” It told the true story of forgotten women of science who worked at the dawn of modern astronomy to classify the stars.

“I was looking for something that was going to spotlight women. I really wanted that. ‘Silent Sky’ and ‘9 to 5’ are both female-centric,” Workman said.

In addition to its strong female characters, Black Hills Playhouse’s production of “9 to 5: The Musical” has women directing, choreographing and directing music for the show, Workman said.

“I think the themes that the ‘9 to 5’ movie brought up in terms of women in the workplace and things that make that possible are still issues we’re looking at. It doesn’t hurt to illuminate that. I’m trying to be a proponent of equality,” he said.

Custer State Park passes

Attending Black Hills Playhouse shows requires a Custer State Park pass, which is needed to enter the park; no day passes are available. Custer State Park passes are $36 for an annual pass or $20 for a seven-day pass. Custer State Park passes can be purchased online at reservations.gooutdoorssouthdakota.com/Licensing/Catalog.aspx or at the park’s entrance booths.

New York Adventure

Workman and Kingsbury will be the tour guides for a trip to experience the magic of New York City at Christmas. Reservations must be made by July 31. The trip will include a walking tour of Manhattan, two pre-selected Broadway shows and one pre-selected off-Broadway show, dinner at the historic Sardi’s restaurant and more. Go to blackhillsplayhouse.com/new-york-adventure to make reservations and for more information.