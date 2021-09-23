Elite bull riding event coming to Deadwood this weekend

Would you rather be in Detroit or Deadwood?
For Flint Rasmussen, who will help entertain the crowd this weekend at the Days of 76 Arena in Deadwood when the Professional Bull Riders Association brings the Unleash the Beast tour to the Black Hills, the answer is easy
"For our last two events, we went to Anaheim, California, and Newark, New Jersey. There is nowhere as opposite in the world that we could go this weekend than Deadwood, South Dakota," the award-winning rodeo clown said. "Originally this weekend, we were scheduled to go to Detroit and it got canceled. Now, I don't have to get on an airplane this weekend and I am in such a good mood because I get to hop in my truck on Friday, take a trip down across southeast Montana and pop out at Belle Fourche and drive down to Deadwood and hang out with the kind of people I like to hang out with."
Unleash the Beast features some of the best bulls and best riders in the world competing for points toward a championship. Rasmussen said beyond the talent in the chutes, the show the crowd will see is second to none in the rodeo world.
"We all have our role like a Broadway show," he said. "So no matter what happens with the competition, with injuries, with things that don't go right production-wise, you always have a solution for it. There's always a way out. There's always a way to make it good."
This is far from Rasmussen's first trip to the Black Hills. He has worked rodeos all around the area for more than 25 years.
"I can't wait to get to Deadwood," he said. "I haven't been there in a while, but I have a lot of friends down that part of South Dakota and I always said if I had to live somewhere besides Montana, I'd always pick South Dakota."
He said working in the PBR is a dream job.
"I am spoiled in the kind of bull riders and bulls I get to see every week," Rasmussen said. "When you throw in Americans and Brazilians, and they're the best ones. I compare it to an NFL football game. I like all kinds of football, but when I go to an NFL game that I've only seen on TV, the first thing I do is say, 'Wow, they're so big and so fast.' You know that's my first reaction in this, the elite tour of PBR."
Four of the top five riders in the PBR standings are Brazilians. Jose Vitor Leme partially tore his right groin muscle during his winning ride last weekend and will miss this week's Deadwood competition. He will still be the top rider after the weekend though since he has ridden two out of every three bulls he has drawn this year and he tops the standings with 2,100 points. Almost 900 points back sits Kaique Pacheco. Cooper Davis from Texas has 1,186 points for third place followed by Dener Barbosa and Joao Ricardo Viera.
Only five Unleash The Beast regular-season events remain until the 2021 PBR World Finals begins on Nov. 3 in Las Vegas.
The winner of the event takes home about $30,000 with second place winning $15,000.
"Quality-wise, we have a pride in what we're doing in the western sports world, this is kind of the standard of what a tour is supposed to be," Rasmussen said. "And we like to think it's the best one. And I think people who go will see that."