Elite bull riding event coming to Deadwood this weekend

Would you rather be in Detroit or Deadwood?

For Flint Rasmussen, who will help entertain the crowd this weekend at the Days of 76 Arena in Deadwood when the Professional Bull Riders Association brings the Unleash the Beast tour to the Black Hills, the answer is easy

"For our last two events, we went to Anaheim, California, and Newark, New Jersey. There is nowhere as opposite in the world that we could go this weekend than Deadwood, South Dakota," the award-winning rodeo clown said. "Originally this weekend, we were scheduled to go to Detroit and it got canceled. Now, I don't have to get on an airplane this weekend and I am in such a good mood because I get to hop in my truck on Friday, take a trip down across southeast Montana and pop out at Belle Fourche and drive down to Deadwood and hang out with the kind of people I like to hang out with."

Unleash the Beast features some of the best bulls and best riders in the world competing for points toward a championship. Rasmussen said beyond the talent in the chutes, the show the crowd will see is second to none in the rodeo world.