Eve 6 to perform June 19 at Main Street Square to start Golden Hour Live Series

Alternative rock band Eve 6 will kick off Main Street Square's Golden Hour Live 2021 concerts on Saturday, June 19.

The performance will feature the band's first album since 2012's "Speak in Code" and favorites like "Inside Out" and "Here's to the Night."

There will be free and open areas for the public along with VIP Patio Pass, deluxe tables and Luxury Cabanas. Those with passes will have a special entrance, stage-viewing space, limited-liquor bar and private restrooms.

Pre-sale for passes closes at noon June 17. General VIP Patio Passes are available for $35 online or $40 the day of the event. Pass holders will also receive a souvenir lanyard and a beverage ticket.

Deluxe tables and Luxury Cabanas include other benefits like preferred parking and personalized signage. Masks and social distancing are required within the fenced area.

Tickets are available at mainstreetsquare.org. The event goes from 6 to 9 p.m.

