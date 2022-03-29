Expo a celebration of cultures around the world

South Dakota Mines’ Cultural Expo returns this week to celebrate cultures worldwide. International students, faculty and staff, along with community groups, will present food, entertainment and displays during the annual expo that has been a tradition for nearly 60 years.

The Cultural Expo is a two-day showcase. On Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Surbeck Center ballroom will be open to visiting schools for students in kindergarten through high school who wish to attend.

Children and youths from throughout the Black Hills region can participate in hands-on educational exercises and enjoy displays about other countries and cultures.

Schools that want to attend must RSVP. For more information about Thursday’s educational activities and to RSVP, go to sdsmt.edu/CulturalExpo/.

The public is invited to the Cultural Expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Surbeck Ballroom. Sample international cuisine prepared by students and community groups. Food sampling begins at 11 a.m.; cost is $10 per person. Traditional music and dancing from a wide range of countries and cultures will be presented on Saturday.

Mines’ Cultural Expo is sponsored by international students, faculty and staff, the Student Association and the Ivanhoe International Center at South Dakota Mines along with International Students Inc. and Black Hills Energy.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0