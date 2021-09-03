Fall colors beginning to emerge in Spearfish Canyon

Leaf peepers, get ready for a spectacular September in Spearfish.

Spearfish Canyon is currently showing its fall colors at 3%, according to information provided by the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce.

If you drive through the Canyon this weekend, watch for small bursts of yellow on aspen trees that are just starting their fall transition. You'll notice trees starting to lighten their intense greens around Devil’s Bathtub.

Ground cover and grasses are the first to lighten their color in the canyon. Sumacs are still mostly green but are beginning to sprinkle yellows and reds along the Canyon’s lower levels.

Expect the peak color change to occur between Sept. 23 and Oct. 4, based on 20 years of research by Jerry J. Boyer, who tracked the Spearfish Canyon fall foliage for years. Ongoing information about the changing colors will be posted on Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce's Facebook and Instagram pages, and spearfishchamber.org.

