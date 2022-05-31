 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Family fun at Kids Carnival on Saturday

The Fun Express Train in the Kidz Zone, plus games, bounce houses and more will be at Saturday's 11th annual Kids Carnival.  

Main Street Square’s 11th annual Kids Carnival returns with family fun from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Activities at vendor booths, bounce houses, a dunk tank and midway games offer kid-friendly fun at this year’s carnival, and children can ride the Fun Express Train at the Kidz Zone. Day passes will be $10 and provide unlimited games and rides on the train.

“This is one of the best events we host at Main Street Square,” said Domico Rodriguez, president/CEO of Main Street Square.

For more information about Kids Carnival and other upcoming events, go to Mainstreetsquare.org.

