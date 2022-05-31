Family fun at Kids Carnival on Saturday

Main Street Square’s 11th annual Kids Carnival returns with family fun from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Activities at vendor booths, bounce houses, a dunk tank and midway games offer kid-friendly fun at this year’s carnival, and children can ride the Fun Express Train at the Kidz Zone. Day passes will be $10 and provide unlimited games and rides on the train.
“This is one of the best events we host at Main Street Square,” said Domico Rodriguez, president/CEO of Main Street Square.
For more information about Kids Carnival and other upcoming events, go to Mainstreetsquare.org.