'FashionABLE' show returns on Feb. 12

Tickets go on sale Tuesday for “FashionABLE: All-Ability Threads,” a fashion show featuring original designs created by designers with diverse abilities and community volunteers.
Flutter Productions, a part of Black Hills Works, will present two shows of “FashionABLE: All-Ability Threads,” at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Rose House at Jolly Lane Greenhouse in Rapid City. Tickets are $17.50 plus tax and fees; tickets must be purchased in advance and will be available at flutterproductions.com. Proceeds from ticket sales support Flutter Productions classes and productions.
“FashionABLE” showcases creative designs with music and dance in this biennial, fashion-forward show. For the safety of performers, volunteers and staff, there will be two shows this year with limited seating. Attendees are asked to wear masks.