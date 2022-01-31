'FashionABLE' show returns on Feb. 12

Flutter Productions, a part of Black Hills Works, will present two shows of “FashionABLE: All-Ability Threads,” at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Rose House at Jolly Lane Greenhouse in Rapid City. Tickets are $17.50 plus tax and fees; tickets must be purchased in advance and will be available at flutterproductions.com. Proceeds from ticket sales support Flutter Productions classes and productions.