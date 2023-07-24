The Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills is concluding its 16th season this weekend with “Festival Favorites,” two evenings of music with something for everyone.

“Festival Favorites” is part of the Chamber Music Festival’s Classical Concerts Series. “Festival Favorites” will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Adelstein Gallery at The Journey Museum in Rapid City. Tickets are $25 per adult, $5 per student. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 605-394-6923 or at the door; buying tickets in advance is recommended.

“Festival Favorites” is a diverse musical mix that includes pieces by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, who was one of the most powerful African-American composers of the Romantic Era. The program also features movie music by Philip Glass, Simon and Garfunkel favorites, and Tchaikovsky. The concerts will conclude with the Grand Sextet by Glinka, who is considered the father of Russian music.

According to Michael Hill, the Chamber Music Festival’s executive director, the musicians will showcase new performance styles exploring tones and timbres. The festival brings together 11 professional and Grammy Award-winning musicians, along with Hill and the festival’s artistic director, Dawn Edwards, to perform concerts and present free educational events throughout the Black Hills in June and July.

“The Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills places free educational programming at the forefront of our mission,” Hill said, noting it is designed for youths of all ages.

“The benefits of the projects we present is designed to extend far beyond participation in the arts. Our goal is to address truancy, low test scores, build social and leadership skills. National studies show the benefits of programs such as we present to impact the community with increased cognitive learning, increased interest in the sciences and stronger social networks supporting the students,” Hill said. "Children who participate in arts educational programming at a young age gain a higher level of education and a higher social status thus impacting the community as a whole.”

The Chamber Music Festival’s programs for youth include Musical Story Time to introduce young children to classical music. The Discovery of Strings and Harps, Discovery Programs of General Beadle and Knollwood schools offers students opportunities to participate in lessons, ensemble and music classes that incorporate basic core studies.

The festival presents several children’s concerts themed “With Music and Your Imagination, Anything is Possible!” These are interactive concerts for all ages that allow children to participate in the performances.

Additionally, the festival’s musicians offer master classes that allow area students to receive feedback directly from the professional musicians, who are employed by top orchestras and universities. The musicians also offer guidance on which colleges might be best for students, getting the most out of scholarships, and giving impressive auditions. Go to cmfbh.org/masterclass.html for more information.

“Our free educational programming has become the heart and soul of our organization as we see the real impact arts can create on a community,” Hill said.