Flutter Productions evaluation shows impact of arts

Flutter Productions, part of Black Hills Works, has completed a first-of-its-kind all-ability arts evaluation. The three-year evaluation was conducted in partnership with the University of South Dakota School of Medicine and Center for Disabilities. The evaluation looked at the impact of arts involving people with disabilities on the individuals themselves, and on community members, audience members, volunteers and staff.

The evaluation was largely made possible by a 2017 Building Humanities Communities Challenge Grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities: Exploring the human endeavor. Flutter Productions was one of 29 projects in 16 states awarded this grant, and the only organization in South Dakota to receive it.

Flutter’s grant award was considered to be a milestone for the NEH, bringing together arts and disability. Its conclusions will help pave the way for future all-ability arts organizations. NEH specifically asked Flutter Productions to “teach us about the population of individuals that you work with. Moving forward, this evaluation will shape what happens at the NEH with individuals with disabilities moving forward."