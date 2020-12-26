Flutter Productions evaluation shows impact of arts

Flutter Productions, part of Black Hills Works, has completed a first-of-its-kind all-ability arts evaluation. The three-year evaluation was conducted in partnership with the University of South Dakota School of Medicine and Center for Disabilities. The evaluation looked at the impact of arts involving people with disabilities on the individuals themselves, and on community members, audience members, volunteers and staff.
The evaluation was largely made possible by a 2017 Building Humanities Communities Challenge Grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities: Exploring the human endeavor. Flutter Productions was one of 29 projects in 16 states awarded this grant, and the only organization in South Dakota to receive it.
Flutter’s grant award was considered to be a milestone for the NEH, bringing together arts and disability. Its conclusions will help pave the way for future all-ability arts organizations. NEH specifically asked Flutter Productions to “teach us about the population of individuals that you work with. Moving forward, this evaluation will shape what happens at the NEH with individuals with disabilities moving forward."
The mixed-ability dance company known as Flutter Productions started in 2008. Flutter Productions creates opportunities for all performers to excel, and also challenge the perceptions, or misperceptions, of what disabled people can do. The program also helps people of all abilities develop a community in which they can rally one another and expand the joy in their lives.
The three-year arts evaluation included surveys, facilitated conversations with casts and audiences, and one-on-one interviews with other participants. The evaluation revealed eight emergent themes from all-ability performing arts experiences and opportunities:
-- Finding a Voice: People with disabilities who were given the opportunity to perform were found to communicate more proactively with others than before their arts experience. This resulted in greater self-advocacy, self-determination and confidence.
-- Changing expectations and perceptions: People with disabilities felt like they belonged and saw how their “disability” was, in fact, an asset that allowed for positive messaging through dance, music, song, poetry and readings.
-- Inclusive cast: The shared arts experiences built friendships and changed perceptions between all participants, disabled or not.
-- Friendship and belonging: The arts were considered a safe and shared space, and the team at Flutter Productions was supportive and encouraging.
-- "It's OK to be different and it's definitely OK to not fit in.": There is not a prescribed checklist of visual qualifications and capabilities that has to be fulfilled for performances. Performing for the enjoyment of performing, and creating places for those who would normally be excluded from a "typical," production, were cited as desirable feelings and experiences that shaped the overall atmosphere as positive for those who participated.
-- The creativity of adapting to the performer: Flutter, and the arts in general, considers what a performer can do, not what they can’t do. Productions allow for flexible casting and collaboration to include all abilities and experience.
-- Community leadership: Leadership is integral in creating all-ability opportunities. Leadership must seek community members and provide opportunities. Positive partnerships with other organizations have also been integral to creating successful projects.
-- Ripple effects into the community: Evaluation participants with disabilities were able to gain employment, communicate better with employers and community members, and were able to expand opportunities to participate in projects beyond Flutter Productions.
For more information, contact Heather Pickering, artistic director of Flutter Productions, at 718-8338 or hpickering@bhws.com.