Flutter Productions to present 'Uncontained'

Tickets are on sale now for Flutter Productions' upcoming production, “Uncontained: Beyond the Box."

"Uncontained: Beyond the Box" is a collection of vignettes that humorously explores the literal and metaphorical ways individuals can be boxed in. Flutter Productions, which is part of Black Hills Works, will present "Uncontained: Beyond the Box" at 7:30 p.m. July 29, 30 and 31 at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City.

Tickets are $16 for adults, $8 for seniors and children. Tickets can be purchased at flutterproductions.com.

"Uncontained: Beyond the Box" explores relatable ambitions, limitations, advocacy, and the playful imagination of children. The show is written in part by people with disabilities. Writers include Tyler Brink, Alyssa Flannery, Rebecca Graham, Rachel Grant, Jill Holien, JJ Janis, Cindy Rooney and Shawn Stratton.

The all-abilities cast includes Tyler Brink, Justin Bruns, Joshua Boll, Brooklyn Ewing, Maeve Ewing, Dena Frantz, Rachel Grant, Jill Holien, Danielle Hupp, JJ Janis, John Kraft, Katelinn Ohrtman, Henry Lee Olivier, Violet Rausch, B. Hannah Riley, Cindy Rooney, Ella Swanson, Danae Taylor, Elissa Vallette, Enya Wallace and Daniel Whitley.

