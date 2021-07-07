For King & Country to perform at The Monument in November

For King & Country will perform on Nov. 11 at The Monument in Rapid City as part of their “Relate: The Fall 2021 Tour.” Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at TheMonument.live.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Four-time Grammy award winners Joel and Luke Smallbone are brothers better known as For King & Country. Their “Relate: The Fall 2021 Tour” will feature new songs from an upcoming studio project, along with selections from the duo’s hits including “Fix My Eyes” and “God Only Knows.”

“The thought of hitting the road and seeing you again is a thrilling one,” Joel and Luke Smallbone said in a news release. “Since we were last together, we’ve been hard at work writing and recording new music, which is going to make ‘Relate: The 2021 Fall Tour’ a particularly special one. It’ll look different, feel different, sound different and we’re truly looking forward to seeing you.”

For King & Country has broken their own industry record with their sixth consecutive No. 1 single, the multi-chart smash hit “Amen.” The duo has five No. 1 hits from their Grammy-winning, RIAA Gold certified album “Burn the Ships,” and nine No. 1 hits overall. “Amen” is currently climbing the mainstream charts, reaching Top 20 on both Billboard and Mediabase’s AC charts.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0