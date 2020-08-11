You have permission to edit this article.
Foreigner concert moved to Nov. 1 in Deadwood
Foreigner concert moved to Nov. 1 in Deadwood

Foreigner

Foreigner will perform at the Deadwood Mountain Grand on Nov. 1.

 Courtesy

Foreigner has announced a new date for its concert at Deadwood Mountain Grand. Due to scheduling changes on their tour, Foreigner's Nov. 22 performance has been moved to Nov. 1.

Tickets that were purchased for the Nov. 22 show can used for the Nov. 1 concert. To obtain a refund, contact the outlet where tickets were purchased. If tickets were purchased through the Deadwood Mountain Grand Spotlight Store, call 605-559-1188 for a refund.

Deadwood Mountain Grand will continue to monitor CDC guidelines for public gatherings and will make adjustments to its schedule when it applies. Management is asking fans to keep checking deadwoodmountaingrand.com or facebook.com/DMGrand/ for updates and upcoming shows.

