Forensic anthropologist's murder mystery debut takes readers to the Black Hills

The natural beauty and wildlife of the Black Hills gave Dobbs the ideal setting for his first novel.

“Bodies are turning up … and rumors are it might be a mountain lion. That was something I had in my mind without even knowing where I was going to (set) the book. It turns out the Black Hills was a place I could put a mountain lion and it would be believable,” he said.

Dobbs weaves in a fictional RV park, a mobile home park and a store set in the Black Hills, and some of Dobbs’ villains hail from Rapid City and Sturgis.

Dobbs wove aspects of his own personality, including social anxiety disorder, into the character of Sebastien Grey. The novel’s forensics and police procedures are real.

“One of the things that really gave me a push to finally write is I had all these actual real things I had done. I didn’t need to make up a bunch of scenarios. I didn’t need to make up the condition of the bodies or how homicides work. I had a bunch of experiences stored up. I thought, ‘I have this character and I have these cases I can basically mirror or write similar things to what I’ve actually done, so all I have to do is build a story and some other characters around that.' I knew all the kinds of forensics things Sebastien Grey was going to have to deal with, and then I fleshed it all out,” Dobbs said.