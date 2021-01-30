Forensic anthropologist's murder mystery debut takes readers to the Black Hills

Forensic anthropologist Ryburn Dobbs was so captivated by western South Dakota while vacationing here that he set his debut mystery novel, “The Comfort of Distance,” in the Black Hills.
“The Comfort of Distance” takes readers to real locations including Custer, Hermosa and French Creek on the trail of a killer. The dead are at first believed to be victims of a rogue man-eating mountain lion, but the actual culprit could be more sinister. Fictional lawmaker Sgt. Hank LeGris of the Custer County Sheriff’s Office is under pressure to find the real killer, so he calls on his estranged brother, a forensic anthropologist named Dr. Sebastien Grey.
Inspired by Dobbs’ real-life career, “The Comfort of Distance” is the first in a series featuring Sebastien Grey. Dobbs spent 10 years as a forensic anthropologist working on dozens of death investigations. He also worked as an investigative analyst specializing in homicides and unsolved cases. He taught biological anthropology and forensic anthropology at several colleges throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.
“Writing is something I wanted to do for many, many years,” he said. “I had all these experiences and places I had worked, and I thought these might make a good framework for a story.”
Dobbs is a longtime fan of puzzles and mysteries, particularly the adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Indiana Jones. He was introduced to real-time crime solving while earning his bachelor's and master's degrees in anthropology from California State University at Fullerton.
“At that time they had one of the very first board-certified anthropologists who taught. The school did forensics for Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County and Riverside County. As a student, we had a lot of cases we could help law enforcement on,” Dobbs said.
“Anthropology is something I fell into,” he said. “As I started to take some anthropology courses, I started to realize within the field of anthropology is all the things that interest me.”
He focused the majority of his coursework on forensics and the study of the skeleton. After completing his masters degree, Dobbs hoped to get a job in forensics with a coroner’s department in Northern California but discovered there were no full-time jobs like that. Instead, he became a consultant for two counties and began teaching anthropology.
“To round out my work, I became an investigative analyst … working homicides and all kinds of things,” Dobbs said. “I think part of me wanted to do something that was more than making money. I wanted to do something that was impactful, and forensics is. It’s been really interesting. It’s been a long ride.”
The California native moved to Arkansas five years ago for a slower pace of life that finally gave him time to pursue his dream of writing. Dobbs established his own publishing company, Dandiprat Press, and released “The Comfort of Distance” in October. He said he plans at least two more books in the Sebastien Grey series, along with a book of short stories and historical fiction.
The natural beauty and wildlife of the Black Hills gave Dobbs the ideal setting for his first novel.
“Bodies are turning up … and rumors are it might be a mountain lion. That was something I had in my mind without even knowing where I was going to (set) the book. It turns out the Black Hills was a place I could put a mountain lion and it would be believable,” he said.
Dobbs weaves in a fictional RV park, a mobile home park and a store set in the Black Hills, and some of Dobbs’ villains hail from Rapid City and Sturgis.
Dobbs wove aspects of his own personality, including social anxiety disorder, into the character of Sebastien Grey. The novel’s forensics and police procedures are real.
“One of the things that really gave me a push to finally write is I had all these actual real things I had done. I didn’t need to make up a bunch of scenarios. I didn’t need to make up the condition of the bodies or how homicides work. I had a bunch of experiences stored up. I thought, ‘I have this character and I have these cases I can basically mirror or write similar things to what I’ve actually done, so all I have to do is build a story and some other characters around that.' I knew all the kinds of forensics things Sebastien Grey was going to have to deal with, and then I fleshed it all out,” Dobbs said.
Some romance and a bit of humor are mixed into the crime solving. "My hope is that people will read it and enjoy it," Dobbs said.
He's currently working on the second Sebastien Grey novel, some of which will take place in the Black Hills. For more information, go to ryburndobbs.com.