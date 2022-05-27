Free concerts in June include music to remember the flood

A musical remembrance of the 1972 flood highlights a variety of free concerts in June.

Commemorating the flood

An ensemble of Rapid City musicians will perform “Remembrance and Renewal” at 3 p.m. June 5 in the Wells Fargo Theater at The Journey Museum and Learning Center in Rapid City. Seating is limited; admission is free. Call 605-394-6923 to reserve a seat.

This collaborative work led by Alexander Massa, who composed the original music, observes the 50th commemoration of the 1972 flood. Massa was born and raised in Rapid City. He is a trumpeter, composer and recording artist who performs locally and worldwide.

“Remembrance and Renewal” begins several days of special events at The Journey Museum to observe 50 years since the 1972 flood. An exhibit, “Remembers, Honors, Commemorates” will be on display June 5 through 12. There is no charge to view this exhibit.

A concert by the Rapid City Municipal Band at 8 p.m. June 8 at Memorial Park band shell, and a concert by Dakota Choral Union at 6 p.m. June 9 in LaCroix Hall at The Monument are also part of the flood observances being organized by The Journey Museum and the City of Rapid City. Bring your own seating to the Rapid City Municipal Band concert. Dakota Choral Union will perform about 30 minutes of solemn and uplifting music including “A Gaelic Grace,” “Psalm 23” and “What A Wonderful World.” For a full schedule of events, go to rapidcityflood.com/.

Summer Nights

Rapid City’s free downtown concert series opens June 2 with country, rock, pop and more. Concerts are 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1 on the Pepsi Stage at Seventh and St. Joseph Streets.

June’s Summer Nights lineup starts with country-rock-pop band Slamabama on June 2, rock band DJ & the Atomics on June 9, country pop performer Johnny Cochran on June 16, multi-genre band Tripwire on June 23, and country band Jagertown on June 30. Go to rapidcitysummernights.com for the complete summer lineup of performers.

Sturgis Music on Main

Slamabama fans can hear them kick off the Sturgis Music on Main series at 6 p.m. June 1 at Harley-Davidson Rally Point. June’s lineup continues every Wednesday at 6 p.m. with Peace Tree Revival on June 8, Wild Planet on June 15, Camp Comfort on June 22, and Nate Botsford on June 29. The Sturgis Music on Main series continues through July 20. For a complete schedule, go to officialsturgisevents.com/music-on-main/.

Concerts in the park

After opening its summer season on June 8, Rapid City Municipal Band will present free concerts at 8 p.m. June 15, 22 and 29 at Memorial Park band shell. Bring your own seating and enjoy musical selections that typically include classics, popular music and show tunes, patriotic marches and “The Star Spangled Banner.” The band’s summer season continues through July. For a complete schedule, go to rapidcitymunicipalband.org

Spearfish’s free concert series, Canyon Acoustics Series in the Park, is at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Spearfish City Park from June 15 through Aug. 3. The Dirty Grass Players kick off the series June 15, followed by Six Mile Road on June 22 and Fireside Collective on June 29. For a complete schedule, go to facebook.com/CanyonAcousticSeries

Wild Bill Days

Free concerts are part of the celebration of Deadwood’s most famous gunslinger, Wild Bill Hickok, during Wild Bill Days June 16, 17 and 18. Tribute band Arch Allies headlines the Wild Bill Days kickoff concert at 8:15 p.m. June 16 at Outlaw Square. The June 17 slate of events includes three concerts on Main Street – Dakota Country at 5 p.m., Doo Wah Riders at 6:15 p.m., and Sawyer Brown at 8 p.m. Concerts on Main Street continue through June 18 – Acoustic Gypsies at 3 p.m., The Sidehackers at 4 p.m., Lonely Rangers at 5:15 p.m., Brandon Jones at 6:30 p.m., and Terri Clark at 8 p.m. For a complete schedule of events, go to deadwood.com/event/wild-bill-days/

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0