Friendship through music: Lakota Music Project recording debuts Friday

“If we’re ever going to get this racial (strife) to end, there has to be friendship. It can’t just be tolerance.” – Delta David Gier, South Dakota Symphony Orchestra music director and 2020 South Dakota Hall of Fame inductee

Two musical worlds joined forces to form the Lakota Music Project, melding traditional Native American songs, European classics and American compositions into a modern fusion. After years of performing their groundbreaking music live, Lakota Music Project’s first recording debuts Oct. 28.

The self-titled Lakota Music Project recording will be available on iTunes and streaming services. Lakota Music Project is a collaboration between South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and musicians from the Oglala Sioux and Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribes.

Addressing ongoing racial tension in South Dakota and histories of oppression and erasure against Native Americans across the United States, the Lakota Music Project strives for reconciliation and imagines a new future for all people, one that is egalitarian, open, and authentic, according to a news release from the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra.

“What I always hear from our Lakota musicians about why they play is they hope to pass their stories and culture onto the next generation. And that's exactly what we do, too, as classical musicians. We play 500 years’ worth of music,” Gier said. “We are all stewards of this art form; we hope to pass it onto the next generation better than we found it. So that was a real connection point for us, musically. This is where this all began and this is where we continue to go.”

The Lakota Music Project recording includes four commissioned works – “Black Hills Olowan” by Brent Michael Davids, “Wind on Clear Lake” and “Desert Wind” by Jeffrey Paul II, and “Waktégli Olówaŋ (Victory Songs) for Solo Baritone and Orchestra” by Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate. The recording also features a new arrangement of the traditional hymn “Amazing Grace” by Theodore Wiprud. The hymn has been adopted as a traditional Lakota song and is performed at powwows and other important events, according to Emmanuel Black Bear of the Creekside Singers, a group that performs on this recording.

“This music is inspiring because of the collaboration between the symphony musicians and the Native American musicians,” said Jennifer Teisinger, executive director of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra. “To see and experience music written for these two groups to come together and perform – that’s what people find really inspiring.”

Tate, a Chickasaw composer and pianist from Oklahoma, took inspiration from Santee Sioux Indian physician and historian Charles Eastman’s book “Indian Heroes and Chieftains” when composing “Waktégli Olówaŋ (Victory Songs) for Solo Baritone and Orchestra.”

The “Victory Songs” suite honors five leaders and warriors: Red Cloud (Maȟpíya Úta); Two Strike (Núm KaȟpÁ); Gall (Phizí); Crazy Horse (Tȟašúŋke Witkó); and Sitting Bull (Tȟatȟáŋka Íyotake). The suite, a blend of symphonic and vocal poetry, features operatic baritone Stephen Bryant singing in Lakota.

Eastman’s book contains short biographies of Lakota warriors he knew who were his contemporaries, Tate said.

“They were beautiful accounts of these folks, and I picked five that resonate strongly with me,” he said.

“Victory Songs” incorporates traditional Lakota melodies such as the Lakota national anthem, Crazy Horse’s Honor Song and a Lakota love song, Tate said. He created “Victory Songs” in English and worked with Webster Two Hawk to have the piece translated into Lakota.

“My life passion is to express Native American history, culture and ethos in my music,” Tate said. “I wanted a piece that honored my cousins up in South Dakota with a singer who is Sioux and to have it sung in the language. I wanted to pack it full of things that honored the glory of the great Sioux nation.”

Tate has been a classical composer for 30 years. He’s currently finishing an opera composed entirely in the Chickasaw language, which he speaks. That opera will premiere in Massachusetts in 2023.

“I’m bringing our native languages onto the concert stage in a very deliberate fashion. I have a lot of pride I’m bringing to the stage,” Tate said.

“Black Hills Olowan” features the Creekside Singers, a Northern Plains-style traditional Lakota singing group. The piece was composed by Brent Michael Davids, who is a member of the Stockbridge Munsee Community and is one of the foremost Native American composers. “Black Hills Olowan” articulates the fraught history of the Black Hills. Lakota cultural leader Ronnie Theisz introduced a well-known Lakota song to Davids that has been interwoven throughout the entire piece. The music is a song about survival, active resistance and creating a thriving culture and community.

“Every culture has music. If we can fuse our music together, we can be human together,” said Black Bear, who is the Keeper of the Drum for the Creekside Singers. “I want to lessen racism and prejudice for my children and grandchildren.”

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s principal oboist, Jeffrey Paul II, composed two pieces for the Lakota Music Project that pay tribute to the natural world. “Wind on Clear Lake” incorporates the cedar flute into symphonic soundscape of the sounds of nature -- wind whistling through cottonwood trees, the croaking of frogs, and the patter of a summer rain upon the earth. Dakota flutist Bryan Akipa performs on the cedar flute.

“Desert Wind” depicts the internal vastness of each individual as wide and universal as the arid landscape of the desert.

Theodore Wiprud served as a composer-in-residence with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra. His version of “Amazing Grace” melds the beloved hymn with a traditional Lakota religious song.

Uniquely serving its community

Gier, who has been the symphony orchestra music director since 2004, instigated the Lakota Music Project.

“I moved to South Dakota from New York. What I brought was a conviction that an orchestra should serve its unique community uniquely,” Gier said.

He met with tribal elders and community members, hearing about the history of South Dakota and learning about the communities, traditions and tensions between Native Americans and whites within South Dakota. Out of those meetings, the Lakota Music Project began to take shape.

The Lakota Music Project recording grew out of collaborations that have taken place over the past 16 years as Lakota and symphony musicians performed in 12 towns and six reservations across South Dakota. In 2019, South Dakota Symphony Orchestra musicians and the Lakota Music Project performed a series of concerts in Washington, D.C., as South Dakota cultural ambassadors.

Over the past decade, Lakota Music Project has evolved, adding Dakota cedar flute, solo Lakota singers and hand drums in concert with South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s full and chamber orchestras, string quartet and wind quintet.

“It’s a demonstration of friendship through music,” Gier said.

The Lakota Music Project recording was made in October 2021 at Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls. It raises the visibility of art, music and culture coming out of South Dakota, Teisinger said.

“It’s unique and it’s good. It’s fantastic music and it’s really different,” she said. “It’s unfamiliar because it’s music that’s been composed by living composers so it’s not been around very long. … The music itself, the melodies and harmonies, are going to very different sounding. The most striking sounds are when you hear the cedar flute or the Creekside Singers and the Lakota drum with the orchestra. That is a sound that is completely unique to this project.”