The gang’s all here to rock the positive power of music. Skid Row and Buckcherry, with special guest No Resolve, are bringing The Gang’s All Here tour to Deadwood on March 11.

The show starts at 8 p.m. at Deadwood Mountain Grand. Go to deadwoodmountaingrand.com/event/skid-row-buckcherry/ to purchase tickets. The longtime rockers are back with their hits – “I Remember You,” “18 And Life” and “Wasted Time” by Skid Row and “Lit Up,” “Sorry” and “Crazy B&tch” by Buckcherry – plus new music.

“We want to make sure the audience has a great night,” said Dave “Snake” Sabo, a guitarist for Skid Row. “It’s a great way to get away from a lot of the negativity going on in our world right now. We’re all about community and bringing people together. It’s all about unifying people through the power of music and positivity.”

Skid Row is reconnecting with their musical roots and their fans on this tour. It’s their first full U.S. tour since releasing their album “The Gang’s All Here” in October 2022 with new vocalist Erik Gronwall joining band members Dave “Snake” Sabo, Scotti Hill, Rachel Bolan and Rob Hammersmith. The album hit the top 20 on rock charts in nine countries and marks a major comeback for Skid Row.

“From the inception of the inception of the band until present day, as much as we’ve always had ambitious goals and ideas in mind of what we wanted to accomplish, the thing that ran through our thinking is we just wanted to be able to make music for a living,” Snake said. “Thankfully to the loyal audience we’ve been able to garner throughout the years and keep throughout the years and ups and downs in lineup changes and changes in culture and music in general, we’ve been able to maintain a fan base.”

“The Gang’s All Here” album recaptures the spirit and attitude that goes back to the band’s formation in 1986 — unrelenting impulse of rambunctious kids channeling their love of punk and metal into something understood by a worldwide audience.

“It’s an exciting record. It’s got a lot of positivity to it. It’s got a lot of cool energy. It’s aggressive where it needs to be. It’s a great return to form,” Snake said.

Working with producer Nick Raskulinecz, Snake said Skid Row tapped into the excitement of their early days as a band.

“He wanted to make the quintessential Skid Row record,” Snake said. “He said we need to get back to the reason why we started playing music in the first place. What inspired us? Having him say that, it was really easy for me to rediscover that little kid again and for me, it was this 16-year-old kid standing in front of a mirror pretending I was Paul Stanley or Eddie Van Halen.”

“We became musicians because that’s the only way we could figure out how to express ourselves,” Snake said. “Music was the one thing that allowed to express ourselves in way we needed to and it still is. To be able to write something you love, you hope that it can connect with people on some level. It’s an amazing feeling when it does. I still get goosebumps and I’m still incredibly humbled with we play a song live and people are singing the lyrics back to us.”

“Nick was a great leader. We were able to thrive creatively. We were able to throw ideas around like crazy,” Snake said. “From his guidance, we ended up with songs that were so much further along than what we had brought in…He was able to achieve to achieve the full potential of all the songs.”

The final result is music reminiscent of Skid Row’s early career, Snake said.

“Retracing your steps is never an easy task, but if you have the right person guiding you…you can recapture that spirit and so I think it’s a return to something very familiar to audiences that have been there from the very beginning,” Snake said.

“It's so much fun doing it like that, in a room banging it out,” said Hill, one of the band’s guitarists. “This felt like we were back in that garage again, like the old days.”

From songwriting to performances, the band agrees “The Gang’s All Here” compiles some of their best songs ever. There’s something on the album for longtime fans and for audiences that are just discovering Skid Row 38 years after the band debuted.

Ahead of their March 11 performance in Deadwood, Snake said the band is already thrilled by fans’ “unexpected” response to the new music.

“I’ve got to give credit to Nick and our record label who’ve done a great job of reintroducing us to the public,” Snake said. “We have such gratitude for everything. … This charted in the top 20 in nine countries – that hasn’t happened in 27 years. We created something that is connecting with people. That’s what you want to do.”

High-energy band Buckcherry – Josh Todd, Stevie D., KellyLeMieux, Francis Ruiz and Billy Rowe – is back with new music for fans, too. After year of touring in 2022 to promote their ninth album, “Hellbound,” Buckcherry is looking forward to the release of their 10th album in June.

No Resolve’s award-winning music is modern rock with grunge roots. The band – Oscar James Pegorrano, Jason Hatmaker, Matty Shea and Dennis Patterson – take their musical inspiration from bands including Papa Roach and Three Days Grace.

Snake said fans Skid Row built its reputation on being an energetic, powerful live band, and that’s what audiences can expect from The Gang’s All Here tour.

“We’re respectful of the fact that people in the audience could have done anything that night and they made a commitment to go buy a ticket and put aside that night to see your band. You better bring it every night. We’ve always had that deep respect for the audience,” Snake said. “We want them to walk away saying ‘That was awesome. I’m going to remember that.’ We want to make sure they feel they got their money’s worth and more.”

View "The Gang's All Here" official video here: youtube.com/watch?v=37TYb0Dcln0