Get in the spirit with Halloween festivities

The Black Hills is getting in the spirit of Halloween, with haunted houses, terrifying tales, a spooky symphony, paranormal investigations and family-friendly festivities galore offering frightful fun.

Theatrical thrills

Oct. 21-23

Black Hills Community Theatre’s Well Done Players present a darkly comic horror story, “The Moors” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 in the Studio Theater at the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. Tickets are $10. Sisters Agatha and Huldey are at the center of this chilling tale. Living with their dog on the bleak English moors, the sisters dream of love and power. The arrival of a hapless governess and a moor-hen set the women on a strange, dangerous path. Where do love, desire, control and destruction intersect? “The Moors” will keep audiences guessing to the very end. This play contains adult content. Tickets and information: bhct.org/well-done-players.html

Oct. 29

Belle Fourche Area Community Theater revisits terrifying Alfred Hitchcock classics in "Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play," at 7 p.m. at Venue 519 in Belle Fourche. Tickets are $10; only 100 tickets will be sold for this one-night-only event. There’s spies, love, murder and more in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast with a triple feature of Hitchcock classics: "The Lodger," "Sabotage," and "The 39 Steps." BFACT brings classic radio to life complete with vintage commercials and live sound effects. The chilling tales recreate a daring train chase, a serial killer’s ominous presence, a devastating explosion and more. Tickets and information: bellefourcheact.com

Monster-inspired music

Oct. 22

Black Hills Symphony Orchestra presents FrankenSymphony at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. Music lovers are encouraged to dress up for a costume contest during the evening. This night of dark, somber and scary music stitches together chilling classics including “Night on Bald Mountain,” “Danse Macabre,” “Toccata and Fugue in D Minor” and more. Season tickets and information: bhsymphony.org

Haunted houses

Oct. 21-22, 28-30

Enter the Funhouse of Horror if you dare from 7 p.m.-midnight at the South Dakota Air & Space Museum at Ellsworth Air Force Base. Open to the public, this creepy funhouse comes with a haunted hay ride, haunted house and laser tag. Admission to the haunted house is $10 per person; laser tag is $5 per person. Presented by the 28th Civil Engineer Squadron Booster Club.

Oct. 21-22, Oct. 27-31

Step into the realm of terror at the Haunting House from 6-10 p.m. at Aby's in downtown Rapid City. Haunting House will chill you to the bone with its twisted story of macabre horror. Open to all ages; parental discretion is advised. $13 per person.

Oct. 28-31

Three haunted locations are part of the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce’s Crypt Haunted Tour from 6-8 p.m. at the Sturgis Armory in Sturgis. For ages 10 and older; admission is a $10 haunted house wristband or $5 per individual stop. If a spooky ride down the freight elevator doesn’t scare you, the chilling ghouls, zombies, apparitions and deadly villains will. A teens-only Halloween costume party will take place from 8-10 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 at the Sturgis Armory after the haunted house. Live music, costume contest and prizes. Admission to the party is $5 at the door; cash only.

Paranormal investigations

Oct. 21-22

The Historic Adams House in Deadwood may be the Black Hills’ ultimate haunted house. Deadwood History, Inc. and Black Hills Paranormal Investigations are hosting paranormal investigations of the Historic Adams House at 6, 7:30, 9 and 10:30 p.m. Participants must be at least 12; ages 12 to 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are $35. Advance reservations required. Tickets and information: DeadwoodHistory.com or 605-722-4800.

Long regarded as one of Deadwood’s most haunted sites, participants will search for paranormal activity in the Adams House using parascopes, para-lanterns, Flux 2, Ovilus, digital audio recorders, laser grids, divining rods, K2s, Pharaoh Box and EMF meters. Learn the history behind the darker stories associated with the Adams House during an exclusive 90-minute paranormal investigation.

The BHPI team will discuss documenting and analyzing the results of possible paranormal phenomena during the investigation and explain the findings from recent investigations of the Adams House. BHPI uses scientific methods, systematic processes, skepticism, and logical thinking for data collection and analysis.

After each paranormal investigation, group readings for adults are available with Dani Jo Butler of Sacred Soul LLC. The cost is $20 per person. Butler is a psychic medium in the Black Hills who strives to bring healing and a connection to the Divine for all who encounter her.

Deadweird

Oct. 28

The Deadweird Monster Ball kicks off Halloween weekend from 6-10 p.m. at Saloon 10 in Deadwood. Live music by Cowardly Lions and a people's choice costume contest. Must be 21 or older. Information: deadwood.com/event/deadweird/

Oct. 29

There’s fun for kids and adults, starting with a Deadweird Trunk or Treat from 3 to 5 p.m. outdoors at Days of '76 event complex in Deadwood. Family-friendly.

For adults 21 and older, Deadweird festivities continue with a costume contest and party from 6 to 10 p.m. Registration is required. Register for the contest at Outlaw Square. Judging will be in the Silverado/Franklin from 6 to 9 p.m. $10,000 in cash and prizes. Music and dancing, 6 to 10 p.m., Franklin Hotel. Information: deadwood.com/event/deadweird/

Kid-friendly fun

Oct. 21

Family fall festival, 5:30-7:30 p.m., First Assembly Church, Rapid City. "Treasured Trunks" of games, prizes and candy in church parking lot; concessions for sale indoors.

Oct. 22

Learn about geology and paleontology during Night at the Museum from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Museum of Geology and the Paleontology Research Lab at South Dakota Mines in Rapid City. Free; all ages welcome. Games, candy, cast painting and costumes will all be part of the science-themed Halloween fun.

The fifth annual Great Haunted Gingerbread House Make takes place from 3 to 5 p.m. upstairs in Youth Services at Rapid City Public Library. Unleash your creativity and make a spooky, delicious haunted gingerbread house! Supplies provided for designing your own enchanted Halloween dwelling.

Oct. 26-30

Explore the Mysteries in the Museum at The Journey Museum in Rapid City. Hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26-28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 29 and 1-5 p.m. Oct. 30. Admission is $8 adults, $4 students, ages 5 and under admitted free. Halloween activities for all ages await, including mad science, Monster Mash Walk, glow zone and Boo's Clues. Mysteries in the Museum is a fundraiser for The Journey Museum.

Oct. 26

Trunk or Treat, 6-7 p.m., South Canyon Baptist Church, Rapid City

Oct. 28

Trunk or Treat, 5:30-7 p.m., Pure Bean Ellsworth parking lot, Box Elder. Free; a costume and bucket or bag for candy required to attend. RSVP through Facebook event.

Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m., 725 N. Lacrosse St., Rapid City. Sponsored by Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board.

Trunk or Treat, 5:30-7 p.m., Monument Health Neuroscience Center, 677 Cathedral Drive, Rapid City. Admission is free; a donation of a can of food for a local food bank is encouraged.

Fall Family Festival, 5:30-7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, Piedmont. Trick-or-Treating at decorated cars, games and a picnic meal.

Halloween special storytime for ages 3-7, 11 a.m., Sturgis Public Library, Sturgis. Wear your costume for a not-so-scary storytime with songs and an activity.

Oct. 29

Safe N Sweet Trick N Treat, 2-5 p.m. and 6-9 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City. All ages welcome. $4 per person. Storybook Island needs donations of thousands of pieces of candy for this event. Information: storybookisland.org

Downtown Trick or Treat, noon-2 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City. Tiny ghouls and goblins are invited downtown for an afternoon of ghostly family fun. Free admission. Children and parents are encouraged to wear costumes, bring their own trick-or-treat bags and meet at Main Street Square, where they may pick up a map of participating downtown businesses. Downtown motorists are asked to be aware of trick-or-treaters throughout the day.

Trunk and Treat, 3-6 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, Rapid City. Costumes encouraged; treats and fun for all ages.

Boo Bash and Pumpkin Festival takes place from 10 a.m.-noon, Hill City Visitor Center, Hill City. Pumpkin patch, games, mini-pumpkin bowling and trunk or treating at decorated classic cars. Costume contests for kids and pets at 11 a.m. Information: 605-574-2368

Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m., Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center, Lead. SURF will provide popcorn and hot chocolate. Donations of nonperishable food items are requested for local food banks.

Oct. 30

Trunks and Treats, 4-6 p.m., Destiny Foursquare Church, Rapid City. Games, candy, food and fun.

Oct. 31

Trunk-N-Treat, 4-6 p.m., Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Rapid City. Kids can trick or treat from fire truck to fire truck. Costumes encouraged. Games and all-ages spook house. Free trick or treat bags while supplies last.

Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Sturgis

Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m., Monument Health Sturgis Care Clinic, Spearfish. Admission is free.

Trunk or Treat, 5:30-7 p.m., Monument Health Spearfish Clinic, Spearfish. Admission is free; a donation of one can of food for a local food bank is encouraged.

Trunk-or-Treat, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Newell City Hall, Newell. Games, free hot dogs, candy and more. Donations of bags of candy are requested by Oct. 28; candy donations can be taken to The Filling Station church in Sturgis.