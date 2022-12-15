Gingerbread Village debuts new additions

Throughout December, the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche invites visitors to enjoy a Gingerbread Village, which this year includes a dozen new custom-made scenes.

Similar Christmas villages are displayed in Rapid City and the Southern Hills, but the Tri-State museum staff are unaware of another village like this in the Northern Hills. While viewing the Gingerbread Village in the Visitor Center, children complete a scavenger hunt to receive a candy cane and craft materials. An activity table with a special take-home workbook, coloring sheets, craft items, a gingerbread village pop-up book to read and a drawing for a gingerbread reindeer and sleigh kit also accompany the Gingerbread Village.

Five years ago, Johanna Meier of Spearfish gifted the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center her charming Gingerbread Village, which included a number of ceramic houses and buildings and a spectacular “castle on a hill,” considered the home of the “Ginger King.”

The museum staff, with the help of board members and volunteers Mary Wendt and Charlotte Dougherty, have put up the Gingerbread Village for the holiday season each year. After the Gingerbread Village was set up in December 2021, Dougherty decided that she wanted to try making some additional sets. A playwright by profession, she had never done the kind of intensive crafting that such an endeavor calls for.

“I was really inspired by the beautiful pieces Johanna Meier had given us and I wanted to enhance it any way I could,” she said.

Dougherty surprised Tri-State Museum staff this month by donating 12 additional village sets, all but one of which was designed and made entirely through her own efforts.

The sets include people and wildlife, along with ponds, a waterfall, skiers, ice skaters and carolers. There are unique details everywhere, such as a man sitting on a park bench feeding birds and a car driving down a street with a freshly cut tree on its roof.

Dougherty scoured flea markets, antique stores and second-hand stores for the small items that she felt gave the sets what she calls “a sense of life going on.”

“Nothing was really expensive,” she said. “I could have bought everything but enjoyed coming up with homemade solutions. And I got more confident as I worked.”

Some of those solutions included mixtures of shaving cream and glue to make the snow, ponds created from silicone topped with a resin, and painted “cobblestone” streets in which the cobbles were shaped by a pencil tip eraser.

Dougherty purchased bottle brush trees in bulk and capped them with “snow.” Each set sits on a base of Styrofoam, but supply chain issues prevented her from ordering that material in bulk. She credits downtown Belle Fourche’s Budget Appliance for giving her large Styrofoam pieces that she could cut into the sizes she needed.

The centerpiece of her work is a village center with a train station and a battery-powered train that goes around a track. Museum staff will, by request, turn on the train so visitors can watch it travel through the village.

“Because every kid wants to see a train!” Dougherty said.

Dougherty designed each new set to blend with the more traditional ginger houses and the snow-capped peak where the Ginger King’s castle majestically sits. Volunteer Mary Wendt was instrumental in placing the accent pieces throughout the village, including cottony snow, glistening blue and white stones, shiny green and red garland and oversized ginger people.

Wendt’s son, Todd, made a metal device that allows the village’s Santa and reindeer fly high over a housetop.

“Santa needs to be up in the air!” Wendt said.

Dougherty has spent the past year working on the sets for the Gingerbread Village and hopes to create more, including a ski slope.

The Tri-State Museum’s Gingerbread Village will continue to grow – and when the museum finally has its long-awaited addition, this exhibit will be an annual holiday fixture within in it. The Gingerbread Village continues to inspire and foster the holiday spirit in all who visit the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, 415 Fifth Ave. For more information, call 605-723-1200.