Grant helped Playhouse create outdoor theater

More than 10,000 theater fans enjoyed the 2021 summer season at Black Hills Playhouse, thanks in part to a $10,000 South Dakota Fund grant provided by the South Dakota Community Foundation.

The grant funds assisted with the development of Black Hills Playhouse's outdoor performance space, the New Frontier Theatre, which debuted this year. The outdoor theater was designed to ensure that professional theater would continue this summer at Custer State Park, and that actors and audiences would be safe as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“Thanks to the support of our community, and funders like the South Dakota Community Foundation, the Black Hills Playhouse was able to return to the stage in Custer State Park in a new outdoor performance space called the New Frontier Theater," said Linda Anderson, Black Hills Playhouse executive director. "With the help of many, creativity and art found a way to prevail in uncertain times providing an opportunity for families to relax and enjoy theatre in the Hills."

“The arts define who we are as people. They spur our creativity and imagination," said Ginger Niemann, senior program officer for the South Dakota Community Foundation. "During these trying times, the arts provide much needed relief for everyone."

