Graslie leads viewers on 'Prehistoric Road Trip'

“We needed to narrow the scope and find the parameters. We wanted to get the widest range of geologic exposures possible,” Graslie said. “We looked at how much geological time we could find if we focused on (the Northern Great Plains) and started plotting all the places we wanted to go. From there, we knew if you were a viewer watching this, you’re probably not going to take eight weeks off to do so. We drew a circle on a map that spanned 2,000 miles and the majority of places we wanted to go. Within that giant circle you can visit at least two billion years of Earth’s history at different formations.”

Graslie highlights sites that are available to the public and locations where researchers are doing paleontology field work. After nine months of planning, Graslie and a crew set out for nine weeks of filming. Graslie celebrated her 30th birthday during the filming.

Graslie admits the scope of the project was daunting. “My focus has been making 10-minute videos about single topics (for The Brain Scoop). This is a completely different undertaking. It’s so much more vast in terms of time. The scope of the project is a three-hour program about hundreds of millions of years of the Earth’s history. What was I thinking?” she said, laughing.