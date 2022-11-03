Grubby Games game-a-thon supports Children's Miracle Network

South Dakota Mines host its annual Grubby Games Convention, known as GG Con, on Saturday and Sunday to raise funds for Extra Life – Children’s Miracle Network. GG Con is a 24-hour game-a-thon that features several Esports teams from surrounding colleges competing for $1,500 on the Valorant, Rocket League and Overwatch 2 games.

A wide range of separate competitions open to the public, with many prizes up for grabs.

GG Con begins at noon Saturday in Frasier Gymnasium in the King Center at South Dakota Mines and continues until noon Sunday. Gamers and teams can bring their own computer setups. GG Con will provide LAN areas to support 120 setups and console stations. Some of the games that will be played include Warzone, Overwatch 2, Valorant, League of Legends, Counter Strike, Rocket League, Formula Racing, Super Smash Bros, Rivals of Aether and more.

GG Con will be livestreamed on Twitch, and gamers will raise money by taking donations while they play.

The public is invited to GG Con, both to cheer on teams in the championship and to join teams raising money for Children’s Miracle Network. Currently, 70 gamers are signed up to participate. Go to discord.com/invite/5MJc6HKuxZ to register for GG Con.

"Grubby Games is one of the flagship events put on by Hardrocker Esports,” said Harlie Ferguson, student coordinator. "I am really excited to be bringing the energy of a large LAN event into the Western South Dakota area and thrilled that the event stands to benefit many in the Children's Miracle Network."