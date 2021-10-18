Harlem Globetrotters coming to Summit Arena

Tickets go on sale Thursday for the Harlem Globetrotters' Spread Game tour, which is coming to Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City on March 14, 2022. Tickets are $24.50 to $86.50. For tickets and information, go to themonument.live.

Part street ball, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in an exhibition of talent and game.

The Spread Game Tour introduces new fan experiences including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.

