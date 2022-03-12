'Heart of All' Lakota history series debuts March 16

“Heart of All Oral History Project,” a seven-part audio series focused on Lakota history, will begin airing at 5 p.m. March 16, on radio stations 90.1 FM, 88.7 in Rapid City, or online at kiliradio.org.

For the past two years, students at Little Wound High School on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation have been leading the creation of “Heart of All.” The nearly 10-hour project includes origin stories, words of encouragement for future generations, and journeys through many significant stories and events.

Episodes of “Heart of All” air on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. through May 11. Each Friday after an episode airs, it will be available on podcast platforms including Apple and Spotify. Each episode is structured to explore a particular time period, paired with elders’ stories with music and discussion. The first episode, “The Beginning: Origin Stories,” tells creation stories.

Later episodes explore the Buffalo Nation era, first contact with Europeans, the processes of colonization and assimilation, the Wounded Knee Occupation of 1973, and policy changes that have led to more autonomy for the Lakota Oyate. The project culminates with its final episode, “Walking Together: Past, Present, and Future.”

In addition to the audio series, “Heart of All” includes several short-length films that highlight the elders who supported this oral history project. These films, along with the audio episodes and other resources, will be available at heartofallohp.com.

