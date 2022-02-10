'Heartstrings' a Valentine fundraiser for music festival

“Heartstrings,” a coffee and dessert tasting paired with a concert of classical music, is an elegant Valentine’s treat for a good cause.

“Heartstrings” takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday at Pure Bean Coffeehouse in Rapid City. Seating is limited; tickets are $45 per person or $65 per couple. Formal attire is recommended. Tickets must be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com/e/heartstrings-a-valentines-day-gala-tickets-239342398557

The event is a fundraiser to benefit Rushmore Music Festival and its new facilities, which are under construction near Rockerville. The nonprofit festival is an intensive three-week solo and chamber music program held each summer. Students who are at early advanced to advanced levels of playing violin, viola, cello and piano study can study with faculty from around the world in an immersive musical environment.

“People can come out and feel the love for Valentine’s Day and know that by having a wonderful romantic evening (at “Heartstrings”), they are also paying it forward and helping the next generation of musicians and talented middle and high school students achieve their passions,” said Brett Walfish, executive director of Rushmore Music Festival. “It’s a pleasure to be able to present that.”

Rushmore Music Festival directors and faculty will perform classical selections during “Heartstrings.” Walfish and the festival’s artistic director, Dr. Katie Smirnova, will be joined by Matthieu Cognet and Joshua Zabatta. A guest soloist, Nikisa Gentry, will join Walfish and Smirnova for a string trio.

Cognet is a French pianist, soloist and sought-after chamber player who performs extensively in Europe and the United States. In addition to being a faculty member for the Rushmore Music Festival, he is an accompanist and substitute teacher at the Juilliard School in New York City.

Zabatta is a tenor who serves as a touring and teaching artist with Central City Opera in the suburban Denver area, as well as being faculty for Rushmore Music Festival.

“We always like to find ways we can bring classical music in new and interesting venues,” Walfish said. “Since Katie and I both love coffee so much and Pure Bean has a wonderful vibe and space, we thought it’s a great place to have a concert.”

“It’s up to us to call on all of our new and existing supporters to help fundraise. We have to bring out amazing faculty every summer and make sure we can give these students a first-rate education in string and piano performance,” he said.

A curated selection of dessert and beverage pairings have been created by Pure Bean Coffeehouse for “Heartstrings.” All the desserts are being prepared by the coffeehouse’s baker, Alli Munson, and all are gluten-free.

The evening’s menu is bourbon aged Columbia coffee and chocolate cake, Lord Bergamot black tea and lemon tart with lavender whip (dairy-free), Costa Rica single origin coffee and sweet potato loaf with praline crumble, and orange tonic and vanilla panna cotta.

“Heartstrings” will include a silent auction; proceeds from the auction will benefit Rushmore Music Festival. Donated items for the silent auction are still being accepted; email justice@purebeanroasters.com for information.

