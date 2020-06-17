Hermosa drive-in hosting broadcast of Garth Brooks concert

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Roy’s Black Hills Twin Drive-In in Hermosa is one of 300 drive-in theaters nationwide that will host country superstar Garth Brooks’ one-of-a-kind concert on June 27.

The country superstar announced June 11 that he will hold a concert to be broadcast at drive-ins. Today, Roy’s Black Hills Twin Drive-In announced on its Facebook page that it would be a hosting site for the concert. Concert tickets must be purchased at ticketmaster.com/Garth-Brooks-tickets/artist/732705. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The concert will air starting at 9:30 p.m. June 27, according to Ticket Master. The concert will be created in Nashville, Tenn., and tickets at each showing will be limited. Tickets will cost $100 per passenger car or truck.

The concert will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada. This particular concert will be created exclusively for this event, making this a once-in-a-lifetime experience, according to garthbrooks.com.

The concert event will follow guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as all state and local health mandates. There will be rules on spacing between vehicles, protective equipment for staff, contactless payment and limited capacity in restrooms.